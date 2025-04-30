*A Quarter Century of Excellence: GreenFields High School Iganga Celebrates 25 Years of Academic Brilliance*

Iganga, Uganda – GreenFields High School Iganga marked a significant milestone on Saturday, April 26, 2025, celebrating 25 years of academic excellence in a vibrant ceremony that brought together parents, educators, government officials, and students.

*Faith and Persistence: The Key to Success*

Rev. Father Mark Duggan Mulyanti, guest speaker at the Thanksgiving ceremony, emphasized the importance of faith and persistence in achieving success. “Believe in God and stay persistent in life,” he urged attendees, highlighting the values that have driven GreenFields High School Iganga’s remarkable journey.

*A Call for Government Support*

Director Josephine Kyebakobaku Mpango appealed to the government to support private schools, citing the crucial role they play in supplementing government efforts in education. “We commend parents, old students, and the community for standing with us all through,” she said, committing to continue fostering academic excellence.

*A Legacy of Hard Work and Dedication*

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr. Peter Mwanja, congratulated GreenFields High School Iganga on its remarkable journey, attributing its success to hard work, God-fearing values, parental support, and goodwill. He encouraged the community to continue supporting private investors in education.

*Empowering Parents and Students*

Dr. Richard Balikoowa (PhD), a lecturer at Makerere University, emphasized the importance of parental involvement in school prosperity. “Parents should own the school and take primary responsibility for its success,” he said, acknowledging GreenFields’ impact on students’ lives. He also encouraged students to be proud of their school, highlighting its role in building confidence and self-appreciation.

*A Science Powerhouse in Eastern Uganda*

Founded by the visionary late Dr. Mpango and his wife, Director Josephine Kyebakobaku Mpango, GreenFields High School Iganga has become a renowned science destination for O and A-levels in Eastern Uganda. Despite being a private school, it has consistently delivered exceptional academic results, making it a sought-after institution in the region.

As GreenFields High School Iganga looks to the future, its commitment to academic excellence, faith, and community support will continue to inspire generations of students, parents, and educators.