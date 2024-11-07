Recognized as a landmark event on the nation’s golfing calendar, this tournament is expected to see intense competition from seasoned golfers and promising newcomers alike.

The Equity NARO Open has steadily grown in both reputation and participation, thanks in large part to the sponsorship by Equity Bank Uganda. Anthony Kituuka, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda, emphasized the bank’s dedication to promoting the sport.

“Equity has a longstanding commitment to supporting golf, and we’re excited to continue fostering the growth of this sport in Uganda,” he stated. “Our focus on encouraging amateurs is particularly important as we work to expand Uganda’s thriving golf community.”

The partnership between Equity Bank and the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club has also led to notable upgrades to the course. Brian Aldomoro, Chairman of the Namulonge Club, highlighted these improvements, saying, “Golf isn’t just about the game; it’s also about the experience on the course. With our upgraded facilities, we’re proud to provide a better golfing experience, which has been instrumental in attracting more players.”

Fans will watch closely as Dominic Musoke, last year’s champion, and professional category winner Richard Baguma defend their titles. The tournament’s ongoing success underscores its vital role in Uganda’s sports landscape, drawing attention to the country’s growing talent in golf and providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills.

The 4th Annual Equity NARO Open promises a weekend of exhilarating play and a celebration of Uganda’s rising status in the golfing world.