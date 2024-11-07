Kampala, Uganda, 11/6/2024 – Yesterday marked a significant milestone in TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda’s journey towards sustainable future. The company is proud to announce the launch of its first public Electric Charging Solutions at the Wampewo Service Station in collaboration with Green Hub. This is a true testament of TotalEnergies unwavering dedication to being a major player in the energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Being the first Electric bike charging point on our service station network; it marks the start of a journey in which other electric charging points will be subsequently rolled out at other TotalEnergies service station locations. The electric charging points are energy solution to the growing number of Electric bikes being used in the country including the first batch of 26 Electric bikes under Green Hub.

The collaboration with Green Hub, an organization that is passionate about empowering women in the e-mobility space, is through a consortium of like-minded partners who include MTN, Centenary Bank, TVs, Women Rising for Africa, the Danish Embassy and the Government of Uganda. So far, TotalEnergies has contributed US Dollars 5,000 to boost the acquisition of Electric bikes by the female riders in addition to an initial donation of 400 helmets.

TotalEnergies being a multi-energy company with an ambition premised on the zeal to avail cleaner and more accessible energy to its customers, remains committed to transforming its products and service offering to meet the growing energy needs. It is for this reason that the company has also launched an Electric Vehicle charging point at the same time as initial roll-out phase across the service station network in the country.