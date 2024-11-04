Tension is rising within the NRM camp in Butaleja as pressure mounts following threats from residents who are demanding a more inclusive meeting with President Yoweri Museveni during his visit on November 7. Locals have vowed to protest if the president goes ahead with his plan to meet only a select group of leaders, mostly from the NRM, leaving out the general public.

Hajji Walugo Issa, the Butaleja district NRM Chairman, is feeling the heat and has been forced to publicly respond to these concerns. In a statement, Walugo denied earlier reports that he had acknowledged plans for protests, insisting he never spoke about any demonstrations in Butaleja. “I have not talked to you about people protesting. Don’t involve me in false reports,” he said, emphasizing his dedication to NRM and his 36 years of service as a campaign agent for President Museveni. As the saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and despite his denial, the unrest among residents continues to simmer.

Despite his attempts to calm the situation, the growing discontent among residents cannot be ignored. Mr. Lyada Moses, a former MP candidate and regional coordinator for the National Unity Platform (NUP), has been vocal about the frustrations of Butaleja’s people. He stressed that he and his team are not against the president’s visit but are unhappy with the plan to meet only selected leaders. Lyada accused these leaders, who have frequent access to the president, of failing to address Butaleja’s pressing issues, such as the need for better road infrastructure and economic development. A hungry stomach has no ears, Lyada pointed out, emphasizing that the community’s long-standing needs have been ignored.

In an interview with this publication, Mr. Lyada said, “We feel people should not be threatened over reaching their voices to the fountain of honour. He last visited Butaleja during Tarehe Sita in 2014, and it’s unfair for Bunyole, after all this time, for him to again just meet a few individuals for glory-making instead of hearing from the general public. Does he really value us? He has been meeting the MPs in Kyankwanzi, parliament, and the NRM caucus, so this time should be for the locals to re-emphasize their genuine demands like the need for an industrial park, wetland evictions of rice farmers, and the tarmac road from Namutumba-Busolwe-Butaleja-Lwangoli for economic growth and development. This route will see all cars to Tororo and Bugisu going through Butaleja, with its associated positive effects. We also thank him for Busolwe Hospital renovation, the Doho irrigation scheme, and seed schools, but we feel partly marginalized in terms of government appointments, both technical and political. How many Butalejans are executive officers, PS, or heads of commissions? It’s not satanic to ask him to have the new KCCA boss from Butaleja.”

In a phone interview, Mr. Habagaya Silvester Ibrahim, former LC3 Chairman for Kachonga Subcounty and a staunch NRM member, expressed his dissatisfaction with the district’s leadership. He questioned whether these leaders truly care about the people of Butaleja. “The idea of President Museveni meeting only selected leaders is bad,” Habagaya stated. “These leaders always have the chance to meet the president on several occasions but never address the local people’s problems. Now that he is coming here, we all need to meet him and present our problems directly. We also want to thank him for the great things he has managed to do for Butaleja but also remind him about those not done yet.” He emphasized that Butaleja has numerous pressing issues that have remained unaddressed for years and criticized local NRM leaders for consistently blocking people from meeting the president during his visits, leaving residents feeling abandoned.

Anselm Wabwire, a social activist from Butaleja, shared similar sentiments. He argued that President Museveni’s visits are often hijacked by NRM leaders who prevent the public from accessing their “darling president” and presenting their problems. “We are not at all against the president’s visit,” Wabwire said. “We want it to be a public visit. The leaders he normally meets only present their personal interests or fear speaking up, but this time, we want to meet him and tell him what we need.” Wabwire highlighted the many challenges facing Butaleja, from a deteriorating education sector and increasing early child pregnancies to poor road networks. He emphasized that these issues have persisted for years, and local leaders have done nothing to address them, making it crucial for residents to present their concerns directly to the president.

Hajji Walugo, while defending his stance, praised Mr. Lyada’s late father, Eldard Nalume, for his unwavering support of the NRM. “Your late father, Eldard Nalume, was a strong supporter of the NRM. He was a man of peace, slow to anger, and very active in serving the party,” Walugo said. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and despite their political differences, the NRM chairman acknowledged the family’s long-standing contributions to the party.

Residents have threatened to express their frustration through protests if their voices remain unheard. Some have even launched campaigns, wearing T-shirts with slogans like “NO TARMAC ROAD, NO VOTE FOR NRM IN BUTALEJA.” The unrest has sparked fears that the ongoing discontent could undermine NRM’s long-standing dominance in the district. The wise man builds his house on the rock, but if NRM doesn’t act soon, they may find themselves on shaky ground.

As November 7 approaches, the NRM leadership in Butaleja is scrambling to defuse tensions and find ways to address the grievances of a community growing tired of unfulfilled promises. The looming threat of protests has created a sense of urgency and unease, making it clear that the NRM must take decisive action to regain the trust of Butaleja’s residents. Actions speak louder than words, and the time for action is now.