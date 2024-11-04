Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) in Collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities (MTWA), are in higher gear to utilize sports events to promote sports tourism in Uganda.

This was echoed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UTB, Lilly Ajarova, as she led the UTB team in participating in the Elgon Half Marathon 2024 on 2nd November, 2024, at the cricket ground in Mbale City.

Ajarova also articulated that promoting sports events is a strategic initiative to position Uganda as a destination of choice for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) tourism.

The Elgon Half Marathon, now in its second edition, attracted participants from across Uganda and the globe, embodying the theme “Running for Climate Action, Inclusive Economic Growth, and the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).”

The event not only showcased athletic talent but also aimed to foster awareness around critical social issues, demonstrating how sports can drive community engagement and economic growth.

Ajarova highlighted that as a government agency responsible for marketing Uganda as a preferred tourist destination, UTB is obligated to diversify the country’s tourism products, and promoting sports tourism is one way to achieve this.

“Events like the Elgon Half Marathon are vital for developing and promoting sports tourism as a new product. This is the kind of activity that will elevate Uganda’s profile in the sports tourism sector. We envision this as just the beginning, with the potential for more events, including cycling and golf tourism, which can further enhance our attractiveness as a destination.”

The marathon kicked off at the cricket ground, with the Tourism Minister Hon. Tom Butime and Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda’s long-distance running champion, flagging off the participants. The atmosphere was electric as athletes lined up to compete in three categories: 5 km, 10 km, and the challenging 21 km.

In the 21 km race, Belinda Chemutai from Uganda Prisons emerged as the winner, completing the course in an impressive time of 1:11:15. She was followed closely by Zena Racheal Chebet and Rebecca Chelangat, who finished with times of 1:12:02 and 1:12:45, respectively. In the men’s category, Isaac Mande Kibet claimed victory with a time of 1:03:07, edging out Ben Somikwo (1:03:22) and Leonard Chemonges (1:03:29), who secured second and third places.

The 10 km race showcased promising talent, with Martha Chemutai clocking an outstanding 33:23 to win. Saibi Chebet and Kerine Cherop finished strong, taking silver and bronze with times of 34:14 and 34:26. In the junior men’s category, Alex Kiplangat finished first in a thrilling contest, recording a time of 28:37, closely followed by Ezekiel Mutai at 28:48.

In the 5 km race, Alex Onyege led the pack with a time of 25:22, followed by Cephus Chemutai (27:16) and Joseph Esule (30:03), showcasing the depth of talent in Ugandan athletics.

Cheptegei’s presence at the marathon not only inspired participants but also reinforced the event’s social message. He emphasized the importance of using such platforms to address gender-based violence and climate change, stating, “This marathon is more than just a race; it’s a movement to empower our communities, particularly women and youth, while showcasing the natural beauty of the Elgon region.”

The event drew thousands, uniting local and international runners under the common cause of social awareness. CEO Ajarova noted that the significant turnout demonstrates the potential for sports to engage diverse audiences and promote tourism, saying, “We have seen Ugandans travel from different regions to participate, highlighting the event’s ability to attract not just participants but also supporters and tourists.”

The Elgon Half Marathon was supported by various corporate sponsors, including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which emphasized the role of collaboration in enhancing local economic development.

UNDP’s Resident Representative to Uganda, Nwanne Vwede-Obahor, articulated the organization’s commitment to raising awareness around GBV and environmental issues through such events. “This marathon exemplifies how sports can be used as a vehicle for social change,” he stated.

The Elgon Half Marathon stands as a hallmark of Uganda’s burgeoning sports tourism sector, illustrating the powerful intersection of athletics and social change.

With its rich landscape and passionate athletes, Uganda is poised to become a key player in the global sports tourism arena.