Recent happenings in Uganda’s political landscape are causing waves within the National Unity Platform (NUP). According to reports, Mr. David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General, and his close associate, Mr. Spartan Mukagyi, are thought to be the main minds behind a newly formed political group, the People Power Front (PPF).

Word on the street suggests that the two met secretly to iron out strategies for PPF. As an old proverb goes, “still waters run deep,” hinting that there’s more to Rubongoya’s silent maneuvers than meets the eye. Even though some initially believed PPF was Mukagyi’s idea, insiders claim Rubongoya has been pulling the strings behind the scenes.

This new political initiative seems to be a safety net for NUP, as the party faces mounting pressure. Challenges, particularly from the Kibalama faction, which has gone to court over NUP’s legitimacy have led to concerns about the party’s future. In response, PPF has emerged as a plan to protect the core principles of the People Power movement, which some say have been weakened since NUP’s establishment in 2021.

Kibalama’s faction has taken steps to block NUP from being officially recognized. Like a river that wears away stones, their persistent efforts have left the party searching for a way out. This may explain why PPF is being positioned as a guardian of the original People Power vision.

Mr. Musa Misango, the chairman of the group, hinted in a recent interview that there are other key figures linked to PPF. He also mentioned that a big reveal is planned for the People Power Reunion event on November 23rd. There, familiar faces from the movement’s early days will gather to discuss Uganda’s opposition politics and chart a new course. As the saying goes, “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

Rumors continue to swirl, with some alleging that Rubongoya is playing a significant role in PPF. Misango has hinted at upcoming revelations that may shock many. While speculation once pointed to Hon. Mathias Mpuuga as PPF’s architect, he has denied any involvement. With Rubongoya’s name now in the spotlight, questions have arisen about whether NUP’s leader, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, is fully aware of these developments or if he risks being outmaneuvered.

In politics, as in life, “a stitch in time saves nine.” NUP must act wisely to address these challenges, or they may find themselves playing catch-up in a game they once controlled. The clock is ticking, and only time will tell if PPF will be a lifeline for the People Power movement or a storm that shakes the very foundation of NUP.