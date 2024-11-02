In 2021, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) saw a strategic opening in Nakawa West, a new constituency formed through the division of Nakawa. The split gave the NRM hope as the opposition, including the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), suffered from internal conflicts. Joel Ssenyonyi ran for NUP, but another veteran NUP figure, Paul Kakande, also entered as an independent, creating confusion. FDC wasn’t immune to division either, with their official candidate, Wilberforce Kyambadde, competing against a popular independent, Robert Asiimwe. The NRM saw an advantage and fielded seasoned politician Margaret Zziwa. Yet, despite her long political experience, Zziwa lost heavily to Ssenyonyi.

Ssenyonyi, who had left his job as a news anchor to run for office, quickly rose in political influence after his victory. He became a close ally of NUP leader Bobi Wine and was appointed Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. He has since focused on exposing government inefficiencies, challenging bailouts to companies like ROKO Construction and Atiak Sugar. His confrontations with powerful figures, like House Speaker Anita Among, have defined his tenure. ROKO accused him of bringing disorderly crowds to their premises and misreporting previous visits. Despite these obstacles, Ssenyonyi remains popular among opposition supporters.

The NRM isn’t backing down. They’ve lined up candidates for the next election, hoping to retake Nakawa West. Herbert Burora, once a member of the youth activist group Jobless Brotherhood, has gained attention for his anti-corruption efforts and declared his intent to run. Burora, who has faced arrest and controversy for criticizing Speaker Among, aims to leverage his activism in his campaign. Meanwhile, former TV personality Miles Rwamiti, who had an unsuccessful political run in 2021, also wants to join the NRM fight in Nakawa West.

Once a stronghold for the ruling party, Nakawa’s changing demographics and political landscape have made it a hotly contested battleground. The NRM hopes to overcome the opposition’s stronghold, while candidates like Ssenyonyi continue to stand firm in their mission for accountability.