Former Vision Group Executive Director, Robert Kabushenga, has called for public hearings on the Coffee Bill, especially in Uganda’s coffee-growing regions. Kabushenga, a respected leader and experienced farmer, emphasized the importance of consulting the public on such an important matter that affects many Ugandan farmers.

Kabushenga suggested that similar approaches have been used in the past for controversial laws. Members of Parliament were even given extra funds to reach out to the communities they represent. “If we can afford regional sittings for Parliament, surely public consultation on this issue is essential,” he said.

During his time at Vision Group, Kabushenga supported programs to help farmers grow and improve their incomes, showing his dedication to agriculture in Uganda. Now, as a senior voice in the farming community, he insists that open discussions on the Coffee Bill are the best way forward. “Bad-tempered political exchanges will get us nowhere,” he added, urging for calm and progressive action.

Kabushenga’s commitment highlights his ongoing support for farmers, reflecting his belief in agriculture as a path to progress for Uganda.