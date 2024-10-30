In an interview on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze program, Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and the government’s recent proposals for its rationalization. Mpuuga raised concerns about the government’s lack of clarity regarding its intentions, questioning whether it is hiding a major economic crisis.

“What is the government up to? What are we fixing that is broken?” he asked, emphasizing the need for transparency in the government’s actions. He criticized the notion of cost-cutting, stating that it is no longer a valid objective, especially if the government plans to keep existing UCDA staff in a newly created department. Mpuuga argued that reducing salaries would be unconstitutional and insisted that any laws or policies not in the interest of the people should not be enacted.

Mpuuga acknowledged that while the government has successfully rationalized other agencies, the unique nature of the UCDA means its situation cannot be treated the same way. He also commented on President Museveni’s letters regarding coffee, suggesting that the President should adopt a more measured tone and consider the broader implications of his statements.

Highlighting the importance of coffee as a significant product in Uganda’s history, Mpuuga noted its role as a social and economic commodity. “Coffee is a pre-independence product,” he stated, pointing out that even during times of government failure, coffee has been vital for many communities.

Addressing rumors that he has abandoned the coffee debate, Mpuuga reminded viewers of his previous efforts as Leader of the Opposition, where he played a key role in halting a controversial deal involving Pinetti. He concluded by reflecting on President Museveni’s long tenure, suggesting that another government could have achieved more and criticizing the wastefulness and mistakes of the current administration.