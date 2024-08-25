Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Land Force, visited Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) troops in Somalia, serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

His mission was to assess their operational effectiveness and preparedness in countering the Al-Shabab terrorist group.

During his visit to the Uganda Contingent, Lt Gen Muhanga emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum, which has successfully degraded Al-Shabab’s capabilities. He urged commanders and troops to remain vigilant and guard the gains made against the terrorist group.

In addition to discussing operational matters, Lt Gen Muhanga also advised soldiers on good feeding habits and regular exercise to ensure they remain fit and healthy for the demands of military work. He commended Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, Uganda Contingent commander, and troops for their efforts in maintaining peace, security, and stability in Somalia.

Significant progress has been made in deterring and degrading Al-Shabab’s freedom of movement and action.

Lt Gen Muhanga met with various stakeholders, including ATMIS Force Commander Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, Chief of Defence Force of Somalia National Army Maj Gen Ibrahim Sheikh, and representatives from the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU X) and Level II hospital in Mogadishu.

Brig Gen Mbuusi welcomed the visit, saying it provided an opportunity to connect with the field force and align efforts towards their mission. He acknowledged the support from home, which has been crucial in enabling them to effectively perform their tasks, and expressed confidence in achieving their strategic objectives with continued support.

The visit comes at a critical time, as troops under ATMIS prepare for the final drawdown and transition to the African Union Support and Stabilisation mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in December 2024.