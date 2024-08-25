Former Uganda Ambassador to Canada, Acheng Ruth, has gone to social media to express her eagerness for a new ambassadorial role, stating: “Where should the president deploy me for the next ambassadorial role? I am a patriotic, a tested and proven NRM cadre. No hooligan will bring me down. I see your comments but I’m still strong. I am a daughter of Lango. We are allergic to fear.”

This comes after her controversial deportation from Canada, where she was accused of misconduct and abuse of her diplomatic privileges. Her tenure was marked by allegations of using her position for personal gain and disregarding diplomatic protocols.

Despite the controversy, Aceng remains unapologetic and defiant, attributing her strength to her Lango heritage. In an earlier post, she proudly declared that “Uganda is more beautiful than Canada,” sparking mixed reactions from the public.

Aceng’s deportation was a result of her alleged involvement in a corruption scandal, where she was accused of misusing her diplomatic position to facilitate illegal activities. The Canadian government deemed her persona non grata, leading to her expulsion.

Undeterred, Aceng is now seeking a new ambassadorial role, touting her experience and loyalty to the NRM party. Her post has sparked debate, with some questioning her suitability for another diplomatic position given her past controversies.

Despite this, Aceng remains confident, asserting that “no hooligan will bring me down.” Her determination to continue serving in a diplomatic capacity has raised eyebrows, with many wondering what the future holds for this controversial figure.

As Aceng awaits a response from President Museveni, her fate remains uncertain. Will she be given another chance to represent Uganda on the global stage, or will her past actions catch up with her? Only time will tell.