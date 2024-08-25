In a groundbreaking initiative, Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for ICT and National Guidance and MP for Kinkizi East County, has launched a comprehensive skilling project aimed at empowering over 5,000 youth in the region.

The innovative program combines free computer literacy training with vocational skills such as hairdressing and tailoring, setting a new standard for youth empowerment in Uganda.

The project, which will rotate across all subcounties in Kinkizi East, seeks to equip graduates and students with the skills to integrate traditional vocations with modern technology. By doing so, it aims to drive job creation and innovation, bridging the gap between traditional skills and the demands of the digital age.

Minister Baryomunsi while laughing it on Friday emphasized the importance of equipping youth with relevant skills to thrive in the modern economy.

“We are committed to empowering our youth with the skills to succeed in today’s technology-driven world. This project is a testament to our dedication to innovation and job creation,” he said.

The project’s unique blend of computer literacy and vocational training is expected to have a transformative impact on the region’s youth. By providing a solid foundation in computer skills, participants will be able to leverage technology to enhance their vocational skills, making them more competitive in the job market.

The project is expected to have a ripple effect, inspiring other regions to adopt similar initiatives.