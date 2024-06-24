A sports event organized by former Ndorwa West MP aspirant Simon Agaba under the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) brand was foiled by police and the UPDF in Kabale District yesterday.

Agaba had planned to award medals to participants in the concluded Ndorwa West Mk Football tournament at Katwaro playground in Ryakarimira Town Council. However, the event was disrupted by the Officer in Charge of Ryakarimira Police Post, accompanied by UPDF officers, who ordered the football players and their supporters to vacate the premises.

The disruption came after LC.1 Chairperson Patrick Twesigye claimed he had not been informed about the event and declared it unlawful. Twesigye, wearing a yellow shirt with names and portraits of Minister David Bahati and President Yoweri Museveni, insisted that there was no written documentation to support Agaba’s claims.

Agaba argued that the event had been cleared by the Kabale District Police Commander and the Principal Assistant Town Clerk of Ryakarimira Town Council. However, the police and UPDF officers maintained that the event was not permitted to continue.

The chaos escalated when suspected thugs uprooted the goal posts, and Agaba’s team engaged in a heated argument with the authorities. Locals accused Twesigye of sparking the chaos after receiving a bribe of Shs 300,000 from Minister Bahati. The minister was present at the venue but departed before the chaos erupted.

Despite the disruption, Agaba was eventually allowed to award medals, new footballs, and jerseys to the participants. However, the event was significantly scaled down, with only 70 youths allowed to remain.