Minister of State for Finance (General Duties), Henry Musasizi has called upon religious leaders to take a more proactive stance in combating corruption, emphasizing their influential role in society during the launch of the Muko Kampala Community SACCO headquarters at Muko Parish in Muko Sub County.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Musasizi highlighted the pervasive issue of corruption, citing annual misappropriations amounting to trillions of shillings, which could otherwise significantly bolster national services and development efforts. He underscored that the embezzlement of funds not only deprives essential sectors like health, education, and infrastructure of crucial resources but also impedes fair compensation for civil servants.

In a bid to escalate the anti-corruption drive, the minister stressed the upcoming enforcement measures targeting local governments, urging all Ugandans to actively participate in the fight against corruption.

Furthermore, Minister Musasizi urged religious leaders to support President Museveni’s anti-corruption campaign by utilizing their platforms to advocate for ethical behavior among their congregations. He also cautioned against exorbitant interest rates by money lenders, hinting at government plans to introduce guidelines capping these rates.

During the event, Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba advised SACCO leaders to adhere strictly to the Cooperatives Society Act to ensure the sustainability of their organizations. Rubanda District LC5 Chairman Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba pledged to enhance the financial management skills of SACCO leaders through training facilitated by the Microfinance Support Center. He emphasized the pivotal role of SACCOs in fostering economic development and encouraged local residents to leverage their services.

Eng. Aloysius Kafeeza Biramahire, Chairman of the Board of Governors for Muko Kampala Community SACCO, shared that the SACCO had amassed over 70 million shillings in savings and was extending loans at competitive interest rates. He expressed gratitude to Minister Musasizi for his support and affirmed the SACCO’s commitment to collaborating closely with the government to promote financial inclusion.

The launch event successfully garnered an additional 41.6 million shillings to bolster the SACCO’s initiatives, underscoring the community’s strong support for local economic empowerment and cooperative development.