THE Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development (GLSD) Hon. Betty Amongi Ongom has counseled the embattled Prime Minister of the expunged Lango Cultural Foundation (LCF) to either run to the court of law or draw closer to the clan chiefs (owitong) as opposed to writing long empty letters to various government offices over the cultural leadership-related issues.

“…in the circumstance, I advise you to convene a meeting with all the clan leaders (owitong),of Lango,if you are able to,so that we in the Ministry of Gender can come and hear from them…”,reads in part the Minister’s letter to James Ajal.

This was in response to a letter dated 6th June, 2024, signed by James Ajal, who listed a catalogue of lamentations, chiefly disputing the election of his arch enemy Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune on 1st March, 2024.

In the letter, James Ajal listed the names of 44 purported clan chiefs who did not participate in the election, which he described as unlawful and did not meet the democratic principles and guidelines.

Interestingly, Betty Amongi Ongom, who is also the MP Oyam South, reminds James Ajal that some of the names listed as having boycotted the March 1st election actually sent in their apologies.

This notwithstanding, the minister once again informed James Ajal that her ministry, which officially deployed a staff member to monitor the said election, captured every detail (both still and video photographs),including the list of voters, and submitted a detailed report back.

“…the list indicates that at least two-thirds of the clan leaders participated, which is a requirement allowable in a democratic election…”, Hon Betty Amongi Ongom’s letter explains.

On issues of technicalities raised, the minister wonders why James Ajal is applying selective amnesia in a matter his group filed an application to the Lira Court on the eve of the election in a desperate attempt to block the election.

“…the record of court which I have examined indicates that you(Ajal)gave evidence on the side of the applicants(LCF)and pleaded that the election be stayed for all the reasons you have stated in the letter you addressed to me…”she said.

The minister also reminded James Ajal that in spite of his spirited pleadings, the court that sat in Lira disagreed with him and the applicants and gave justifications as to why the 1st March, 2024 election should continue.

In deed the election was conducted transparently in an open setting at Akii Bua Stadium.

The seemingly disturbed Minister Betty Amongi Ongom says the current government under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni believes in the rule of law and the independence of the three arms of government, so she is not ready to be accused of contempt of court.

“…based on the outcome of the court ruling which resulted in an election, as a minister, I cannot contest the outcome of that election…so if you are not satisfied, seek court redress…”Minister Betty Amongi Ongom advised.

Conclusively, the Minister has told James Ajal not to drag her into issues outside her ministry like internal disputes which should be sorted by the clan chiefs, otherwise she will proceed to exercise her power under Section 16(2) of the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act,201.

Reports from trusted sources say a handful of clan chiefs opposed to the election of the acclaimed civil engineer-cum cultural leader Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune are less than 10.

Some are acting out of jealousy while others fear and shame of being overshadowed by the former Uganda Road Fund pioneer boss.

Reconciliation efforts aimed at peace building in the sub region are ongoing, with many willing to join hands but are being discouraged by a handful of self seekers who are pursuing personal vendetta.

It’s also feared that some clan chiefs have landed on some dirty money from some unknown sources being poured to destabilize the Lango cultural leadership, which can always be exploited by the group.

However, preparations for the highly billed coronation are in high gear led by the Government Chief Whip Hon Denis Hamson Obua, who is also the MP Ajuri in Alebtong district.

He is being deputized by Maxwell Ebong Patrick Akora, the MP Maruzi in Oyam District.

The various sub committees have a team of professionals and experts like university dons, lawyers, doctors, journalists, musicians,fashion designers, senior UPDF and UPF officers ,among others who are busy to ensure everything goes to plan ahead of the D-Day 2nd November, 2024.