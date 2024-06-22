The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has received a Level II hospital storage facility from the United States government at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre (URDCC), located at Jinja Cantonment, Gaddafi Barracks.

At the ceremony held today, Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola, Commandant of URDCC, expressed his gratitude for the long-standing bilateral relations between Uganda and the United States. He extended his appreciation to the US government for their support in enhancing capacity and capability building.

“On behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (UPDF), I take this opportunity to thank the U.S. government for the unwavering support to the UPDF and URDCC, in particular in terms of capacity and capability building. We are able to do what we are doing now because of the support from the U.S. government. This has come a long way, and we can’t take it for granted,” said Brig Gen Omola.

Brig Gen Omola highlighted that the facility is now fully complete and emphasised its significance in developing medical capabilities. Lt Col Christian Noumba, the US Defence Adviser to Uganda, stated that they remain committed to enhancing medical capabilities in peacekeeping operations, and this investment will play a crucial role in UPDF’s mission in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

The ceremony was attended by: Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso Chief of Staff – URDCC, Col Joseph Okalebo Deputy Chief of Staff – URDCC, Col Alex Afayoa Administrative Officer – URDCC, Master Sergeant Njoroge Francis from the US Army, and other distinguished guests.