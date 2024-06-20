Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com
A shocking incident has shaken the town of Rukungiri, as a 5-year-old girl, Gift Amutuhaire, was found murdered in a bush on June 19, 2024. The territorial police have arrested 27-year-old Fred Nasasira in connection with the crime.
After an intensive search, the body was discovered buried in a bush on June 19, 2024. The police have since taken the suspect into custody and are investigating the motive behind the murder.
According to the Kigezi police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, the case is being handled by the Rukungiri CPS, and the body has been taken for postmortem examination at Rwakabengo HC III mortuary. The police have promised to keep the public informed as the investigation unfolds.