According to the police report, Gift had gone to visit her grandmother, Korubaro Beatrice, on June 16, 2024, when she was allegedly abducted by Nasasira. Her mother, Ntegyerize Sarah, reported the incident at Kebisoni police station the next day.

After an intensive search, the body was discovered buried in a bush on June 19, 2024. The police have since taken the suspect into custody and are investigating the motive behind the murder.

According to the Kigezi police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, the case is being handled by the Rukungiri CPS, and the body has been taken for postmortem examination at Rwakabengo HC III mortuary. The police have promised to keep the public informed as the investigation unfolds.