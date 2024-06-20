The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has condemned with strongest terms the immediate re-arrest of Hon. Akamba Paul (Busiki County) by security operatives, immediately the legislature was granted bail by the competent Court of Law on charges of corruption. The condemnation of this act was voiced by UPC in a weekly press briefing held at the party Head office, located on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

Hon. Akamba Paul was recently arrested alongside two other legislators on corruption related charges. They include; Hon. Namujju Cissy (Lwengo District) and Hon. Mutembuli Yusuf (Bunyole East).

“UPC reminds the Government and all security agencies to be very mindful of the right procedures of law in handling the suspects and convicts. The events that followed after court granting bail to Hon. Akamba and his subsequent re-arrest outside the courts of law is a regrettable experience, more so at 62 years of Independence”, said UPC spokesperson, Ms. Arach Oyat Sharon in a statement.

“Not only excessive force was used, but it totally undermines the independence of the Judiciary. As we speak, the public does not know who did the arrest and Hon. Akamba’s whereabouts”, she added.

On the recent demolition of houses belonging to people who have encroached on Lubiji wetland area in Wakiso District by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Ms. Arach said the Government and NEMA share a serious blame of letting illegal settlement flourish in a number of wetlands in the country.

“The law must be enforced fairly and not selectively as well as ensuring a resettlement formula or compensation before demolishing peoples’ shelters”, she pointed out.

Ms. Arach added that; the Uganda Police Environment Unit needs to be well facilitated to be monitoring closely all wetlands in Uganda.