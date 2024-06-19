The Commander of the Special Force Command (SFC), Maj Gen. David Mugisha has applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for building a strong and professional army.

“In a very special way I want to take this opportunity to thank the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for establishing and building the UPDF from a small force to a mighty, professional and capable army that is able to defend the Constitution and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uganda,” Maj. Gen. Mugisha said.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha made the remarks today as Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo handed over the office of the Deputy Commander of SFC to Brig Gen. Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru at the SFC Headquarters in Entebbe.

Brig. Gen. Nyakikuru who has been the Commander of SFC’s Commando Brigade was recently appointed Deputy Commander of the SFC by President Museveni. Brig. Gen. Bainababo now heads to the National Defence College (NDC) for an advanced course.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha also expressed gratitude towards the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the handover ceremony.

“In the same spirit allow me to applaud the CDF for his patriotic conviction, gallantry, mentorship of leaders and his passion for training which has galvanised and solidified SFC personnel in the fight for peace and the general pacification of the fraternal sister Nations,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha also commended Brig. Bainababo for being a good leader with whom they have had a good working relationship dating way back from their training days at Kaweweta.

“To the outgoing DCSFC, Brig Gen. Charity Bainababo, we have toiled together since our military infancy, our initiation into the military fatigue and soldiering as young recruits, cadets, junior officers, staff officers and currently, Generalship, invokes a strong sense of spiritual joy and growth. I’m so grateful for your zeal, commitment, dedication, selflessness, exemplary and foresight of accomplishment of tasks,” Maj. Gen. Mugisha asserted.

He further wished her well and the best of luck as she moves to the highest pinnacle of military training.

To the incoming SFC Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. Mugisha congratulated Brig Gen. Nyakikuru upon being appointed by the President.

“I have all the confidence that with your experience in Command of the mighty Commandos, together we shall achieve,” he said.

On her part, Brig. Gen. Bainababo congratulated Brig Gen. Nyakikuru upon being elevated to the second highest office in the structure of SFC.

She also thanked H.E the President for giving her the opportunity to serve in the various offices under the SFC.

On the other hand, Brig. Gen. Nyakikuru thanked the President, the CDF for appointing and nominating him respectively.

He also thanked Brig Gen. Bainababo for executing her tasks meticulously.

Brig. Gen. Nyakikuru assured the Commander of the SFC that the office he is taking over will remain alive. He also called for teamwork to ensure that they effectively fulfil their mandate.

On the same occasion, the outgoing Director of Civil Military Cooperation, Col. Gilbert Owamagyezi handed over office to his successor, Lt. Col. Moses Musinguzi.

Col. Owamagyezi stated that the Directorate of CIMIC is purely responsible for nurturing soldiers through ideological development, something SFC is proud of. He tasked the incoming director to consider entrenching ideological orientation.

“It’s very important to maintain the strategic relationship with the civilian population if we are to remain a pro-people’s force,” he urged.