The Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria, owned by the Ruparelia Group, is ready.

Pictures of the new magnificent resort, located 20 minutes away by speed boat from Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, were released on Saturday.

The resort boosts of 10 Standard cottages, 11 standard cliff hunger cottages, 14 units of Deluxe cottages (2BHK) and 3 beautifully appointed Executive Villas which will enable guests experience the wonder of Lake Victoria and the ambiance of the island.

Paradise Island Resort sits on 19 acres of land and is surrounded by another rocky island, which is occupied by trees and a huge number of birds, which makes it extremely beautiful for lovers of bird tourism.

According to Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the strong demand for top-notch facilities continues to drive Ruparelia Group’s desire not only for growth but also for the Group’s continued quest to make Uganda a destination of choice for tourists.

He said the Group is cognizant of their motto, “Serving to Grow and Growing to Serve”.