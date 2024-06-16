Senior Presidential Advisor (SPA) in charge of Poverty Alleviation in Busoga has renewed calls to every citizen, especially in Busoga to rise up against corruption because the vice contributes to poverty so rampant in the region.

Mrs. Florence Tibafana Mutyabule observes that corruption is being perpetuated because most people are naïve in exposing corruption tendencies and practices among public officials.

She says most people cannot access quality services because funds meant for service delivery in the socio-economic sectors like health and education are always swallowed up by a handful of greedy and unpatriotic individuals.

She says some of people glorify public servants who have amassed wealth using dubious means while scolding honest servants who serve the citizens with prudence and diligence.

The former head teacher who also served as the Namutumba District Woman MP in the 9th parliament points out that most people prefer to keep quiet under the guise that the suspects in question are their relatives or belong to the same faith and political parties.

“…instead of exposing and condemning, you will find people in communities literally worshipping and congratulating public officials who are leading extravagant lifestyles having stolen money from their workplaces…”she regrets.

Florence Tibafana Mutyabule also notes with concern that there is widespread corruption at family levels where some parents give money to their children to buy votes during school campaigns.

“…its shocking to see children in some primary schools buying and distributing items like sweets, biscuits and sodas to fellow pupils during campaigns for prefectural positions…”, she laments.

Saying charity begins at home, the former Mothers Union president under Busoga Diocese also faults some couples, especially men of not being transparent and accountable with family resources including finances which are usually blown up in extravagant lifestyles which have serious repercussions on children and women.

Without mentioning names, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule has urged members of the public to report cases to relevant anti corruption state agencies like the Uganda Police Force (UPF), the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and State House Anti Corruption Unit, among others for redress.

The SPA now asks the media, especially local radio stations to use their platforms to sensitize residents to make use of the Whistleblowers Protection Act, 2010 which provides for the procedures by which individuals in both private and public sector may in the public interest disclose information that relates to irregular, illegal or corrupt practices; to provide for the protection against victimization of persons who make disclosures and to provide for related matters.

The Law commenced on 11th May, 2010 after the President assented to it on 22nd April, 2010. Under the Act, it’s an offence to disclose the identity of a whistleblower as well as disclosing the details of the whistleblower.

It’s also an offence for a person who knowingly makes a disclosure containing information he or she knows to be false and intending that information to be acted upon as a disclosed matter. The Law in question also provides that a whistleblower be rewarded for his or her disclosure five per cent of the net liquidation sum of money recovered consequent upon recovery of the money, based on that disclosure.

There is a public outcry that District Service Commission officials in most districts in Busoga have turned their offices into the highest bidder takes it all by literally selling jobs to those with money.

It should be noted that Bugiri, Luuka and Bugweri, among others have been in the media as some of the worst districts on recruitment of civil servants like teachers and health workers where the politicians and the technical wing connive and share slots which are sold to applicants with money.

Corruption exists in all societies in the country in the public and private sectors as well as non-profit and charitable organizations including faith base entities.

In up country areas, not many people are willing to report corruption for fear of reprisals from the relatives of the suspects.

The comments are coming on the heels of heightened panic at the parliament of Uganda where three MPs: Cissy Namujju Dionizia (Lwengo District),Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East Constituency) and Paul Akamba (Busiki County) are on remand at Luzira Prisons over corruption charges.

Reports suggest that more MPs and some accounting officers from the central government ministries will soon be arrested over similar charges, following a directive from President Yoweri Museveni who has vowed to smash corrupt elements.

What You Need To Know:

Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Uganda scored 26 on a scale from 0 marked as highly corrupt to 100 very clean. When ranked by scores, Uganda ranked 141st among the 180 countries in the index, where the country ranked first is perceived to have the most honest public sector.

This implies Uganda is rated as one of the most corrupt country in sub Saharan Africa and fourth in East Africa.

Corruption is defined as the use of public office for private gain, or the use of official position, rank or status by an office bearer for his own personal benefit.

Examples of corrupt behavior include bribery, extortion, fraud, embezzlement, nepotism, cronyism, appropriation of public assets and property for private use and influence peddling, among others.

Activities such as fraud and embezzlement as corrupt behavior can be undertaken by an official alone and without involvement of a second party while others such as bribery, extortion and influence peddling involve two parties; the giver and taker in a corrupt deal. The two party type of corruption can arise under a variety of circumstances.

These include government contracts where bribes can influence who get the contract, the terms of the contract, as well as terms of subcontracts when the project is implemented.

According to Transparency International, corruption is defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain which means not only financial but also non-financial advantages.

Effects of Corruption:

Quality service delivery which is a precondition of good governance is compromised. Shoddy works in infrastructures like roads, schools, health facilities and public buildings, among others.

Cultural factors mean that corruption is socially acceptable in many cases and is common throughout the nation. Foreign aid props up corrupt government expenditure because funding comes from an external source, and thus, the government feels less accountable to its citizens.

It also results in hindered economic growth because it keeps firms from being able to compete fairly in markets. Additionally, corruption diminishes trust between the government and its citizens because it undermines the rule of law.

While corruption is a continuing issue in Uganda, there are organizations that combat corruption and strategies that have been effective in curbing corruption levels.