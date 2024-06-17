The Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Lira East Division, Mr. Odongo Stephen has called upon the youth to work hard and fully participate in government’s poverty eradication programs like Parish Development Model.

He says such programs were initiated by President Yoweri Museveni to cause prosperity among Ugandans.

Mr. Odongo made the remarks on Friday 14th, June, 2024 at Anyangpuc ward in Lira East division during an engagement for social accountability on youth empowerment and government programs.

The engagement was organized by CARITAS Switzerland in collaboration with GWED-G and start Hub Africa, NGO that received grant from European Union to implement a project on youth empowerment in the city with a focus on providing guidance and support the youth on economic empowerment programs which will help them benefit and improve on their economic wellbeing.

Mr. Odongo called upon the youth to embrace government programs in order to improve on their status for socio-economic transformation.

“The President wants to see total transformation of the youth and your profound participation in programs aimed at eradicating poverty,” the deputy RCC emphasized.

He also expressed his appreciation to the President of the republic of Uganda for his efforts in stabilizing the region and coming up with economic interventions aimed at improving people’s standard of living, describing him as one of the greatest revolutionary leader of the current times.

“These are now the greatest days our country has ever lived and we must thank God for our president for his contribution and tremendous achievements. These are one of the memomerial days in modern history of the 21st century making him one of the greatest leaders of our time.He is a leader of our great nation , his name shall always win acclaim from each new generation as the greatest revolutionary leader history has ever produced for his efforts in transformation,’’he added.

Mr. Odongo also extended his degree of felicitation to his senior, the Resident City commissioner of Lira, Mr. Lawrence Egole for coming up with best practices in ensuring stability in the city and cordinationg efforts that appreciates Government programs for socio economic transformation.

He also hailed him for being passionate and a strong advocate for economic empowerment.

The youths were taken through concepts of mindset change transformation, group dynamics and how they should become more innovative and productive.