Over (20) twenty active youth leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) defected into the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

They were led by Roy Rugumayo, who formerly was sitting on the NUP’s institutions desk and received by the NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong at the party headquarters at Kyadondo road, Nakasero.

In his message, Mr. Todwong said, “joining the NRM by these young vibrant youth is timely. They have made the best choice because the NRM is the only reliable and accommodative political party with a clear vision of transforming the communities”.

“Unlike in the opposition where members are in constant fights without a clear agenda, the NRM under President Museveni welcomes everyone willing to offer leadership in the fight against the problems of the population,” Todwong said.

He pledged to mentor and advise the young members into becoming strong cadres of the revolution.

Todwong also tasked the converts to help in the fight against poverty of the rural population, saying it is a mandate of every person who means the country well.

“The population has a lot of confidence in you young people because you are more educated than them. Please provide them with the relevant knowledge for the rural people to abandon sustenance production for commercial production,” NRM head of secretariat said.

The young who were happy to join th ruling party reiterated their readiness to execute any assignments given to them by the party leadership.

“We are ready to learn. We are ready to work,” Rugumayo said.