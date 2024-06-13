The minister of state in the office of the Vice President, Hon. Diana Mutasingwa on Wednesday engaged Hajjat Ndege Haawa in a heated exchange over a hot land conflict in Njeru municipality.

Hajjat Hawa is the Buikwe Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

The two ladies clashed over the demolition of a home without following the due process of the directive offered by the President.

To contain rampant land evictions, President Museveni issued a directive stopping especially illegal bibanja evictions. He tasked the District Security Committees headed by Resident District Commissioners to ensure they assess and guide on evictions and demolitions.

In the Wednesday faceoff, Minister Mutasingwa stormed the meeting called by the RDC where she immediately stopped the ongoing demolition exercise of the home.

Unfortunately the RDC was on site as the demolition of the house was going on.

The minister blasted the RDC and accused her of soliciting bribes from the general public, and swore to deal with her.

“What you have done, you will pay for it,” the Minister who happens to be a woman MP for Buikwe district said, demanding that the adamant RDC should go and record a ststatemen.

Njeru municipality Mayor Yasin Kyazze said the presidential directive gave RDCs powers to protect the poor from evictions.

He said a person came crying to the minister who was donating cycles for People with Disabilities, saying the RDC has been demolishing her house. The minister jumped out of the event and drove with her security to the scene of the exercise.

Mr Odama Nicholas, defence secretary, Buwayo village said, the RDC was very tough and did not allow anyone to say anything.