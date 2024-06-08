The Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Jessica Alupo has tasked the recently appointed Assistant Resident District Commissioners (ARDCs) and Assistant Resident City Commissioners (ARCCs) to diagnose the problems of Ugandans and prescribe the right medicine in order to ensure the highly desired socio- economic transformation of the country is achieved.

“As part of your appointment, you should continue pushing forward the socio-economic transformation of this country. You are now part of the problem solvers and not problem causes,” she said.

The Vice President made the remarks yesterday 7th June, 2024 while officiating at the closure of a two-week induction training for Assistant RDCs and RCCs at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

H.E Alupo who congratulated the commissioners upon their appointment, underscored the crucial role of the orientation trainings like those conducted at NALI, saying that they ideologically reawaken and sharpen the leaders so that they are able to effectively perform their roles.

The Vice President further urged the commissioners that they should not hesitate to confront challenges and controversies surrounding their roles in the communities they serve such as corruption.

“But you should do it in accordance with the law. You should also have a clear analysis of issues and be able to walk the talk,” she said.

On the other hand, H.E Alupo rallied the commissioners to intensify spreading the President’s wealth creation message through mobilisation and sensitization.

The Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja implored the Assistant RDCs and RCCs to be change agents in their areas of jurisdiction by talking about government programs and working towards the welfare of our people through preaching the message of socio-economic transformation.

“By virtue of your appointment, we are supposed to work together to deliver on our mandate. The President is our principal and we are all answerable to him. You are supposed to monitor the implementation of programs of the central and local governments of the districts where you are to ensure that the resources are used efficiently and effectively,” Rt. Hon. Nabbanja said.

She also encouraged them to follow the four core principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) which include Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio- Economic Transformation and Democracy that have enabled the country to develop and maintain stability.

The Prime Minister further called for teamwork among the Assistant RDCs and RDCs and other staff of the Office of the President for effective service delivery to the people they serve.

“Know your level to avoid conflicts. In the district, you are not alone, you have the RDC and the Deputy RDC so you don’t need to work alone.”

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda congratulated the Assistant RDCs and RCCs upon their appointment by the President and informed the Vice President that during the training the participants proved that they love their country and they are committed to contribute to its national development.

She also revealed that the office of the President with permission from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni recruited the Assistant RDCs and RCCs to bridge the staffing gap that existed in the Office of the President.

“This problem was quite disturbing to the Presidency to the extent that the RDCs , in the face of staff gaps, were recruiting unauthorised personnel in office,” she said.

Furthermore, Hon. Babalanda urged the commissioners to endeavour to understand and appreciate the vision of the Appointing Authority for the establishment of the Office of the RDC and they should read the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Local Government Act (as amended) as well as familiarise themselves with the roles of the Office of the RDC so that they are able to effectively execute their mandate.

The Minister also cautioned the Assistant RDCs and RCCs against corruption, warning that culprits will be prosecuted and sacked from office.

“You should be our ambassadors in the field. Endeavour to leave a mark in whatever work you do in this office. Emulate the district administrators and central government representatives of the past like Robinah Kasada,Fred Mukisa , Abbey Mukwaya, Clement Kandole among others who left an unmatched legacy of commitment and patriotism and were corrupt-free and result oriented,” she said.

“You as young cadres need to work and excel so that you are spotted for higher posting. You should avoid being so ambitious such as immediately wanting to contest in 2026. You should concentrate on building a foundation for your future for at least 10 years so you can gain experience in leadership. You need to know that a number of successful ministers today are former RDCs.”

Hon. Babalanda on the other hand informed the trainees that they are chief mobilisers of government in their respective districts and cities.

“As your immediate supervisor I wish to officially inform you that the NRM government under the leadership of Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will seek re-election in 2026. Therefore, I am flagging you off to start mobilising for our government through popularisation of government policies, undertaking service delivery audits and fighting corruption etc. This will greatly contribute to 2026,” she said.

“Therefore, you should stop asking invalid questions. There is no leadership vacuum in the NRM. Mzee Museveni will stand in 2026. What you need to do is to just go ahead and mobilise for his candidature. You will not have broken any laws by doing this.”

The Minister also tasked the commissioners to take charge of media mobilisation to counter propaganda of detractors.

“You should take advantage of the government’s free airtime on radio, TV and Social-Media to dominate the airwaves. You are reminded that the media can build or even destroy our country. A lot of development has happened in the country but surprisingly very few Ugandans appreciate it or even know about it. This is partly caused by failure to popularise it, sensitise the masses and counter lies and propaganda especially through the media,” Hon. Babalanda noted.

“You are reminded not to undermine your immediate supervisors, the RDCs/RCCs/Deputies who are mandated to supervise you. Overstepping your supervisors is insubordination under the Public Service Regulations and can lead to your early exit.”

The Director of NALI, Brig. Gen. Charles Kisembo said the two-week course which started on 26th May, 2024 was aimed at equipping the commissioners with software essentials to enable them to do their work properly while at their duty stations.

“The knowledge which we have equipped them with will enhance their discipline and commitment as they go about their work. We expect them to stand above self and sacrifice for the good of Uganda,” Brig. Gen. Kisembo said.

“These course participants have become initiators of Uganda’s socio-economic transformation,” he added.