The second last event showcasing magnificent products made by students under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC) was yesterday held at the Subway Skilling Centre in Kampala Central Division.

The Minister of Kampala City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda was the Guest of Honor.

She expressed her gratitude in seeing amazing and quality products being exhibited by the youth particularly those of the tailoring and embroidery departments.

“When you go abroad, embroidery is very expensive, yet similar items made by our children are cheap. The gowns are of the kind I have never seen before, surely our products can get outside the market,” she commented.

Hajjat Kabanda pledged to find space at the railway station grounds and at constitutional square for the skilled students to display and sell their products.

The Minister who encouraged parents and leaders to send children to the skilling points also pledged to have a collaborative partnership with the PISGBC management team to ensure sustainability and smooth success of the project that is significantly impacting the vulnerable youths of Kampala City.

The Minister of State for Youth and Children in the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, Mr. Balaam Barugahara congratulated the youths for making good products. He promised to support them.

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Aminah Lukanga appreciated the work done at the subway Skilling Centre. She assured guests that graduates from the centre will be given opportunities to start their own businesses or join other enterprises.

The Special Presidential Assistant on Skilling and Education and Head of the PISGBC project, Dr. Faith Mirembe Katana who praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the initiative, noted that skilling is really acknowledging the monumental task of transforming the ghetto girls and boys into productive citizens.

“We have seen people delivered, God delivers,” she noted.

Dr. Katana added that even other programs that have been incorporated in the skilling process like sports and patriotism have impacted on the reformed children who are now extremely delighted about the change they are experiencing.

Dr. Katana introduced to the gathering two of the reformed youths; Emma and Rasta who were once ruthless and notorious gangsters in their communities but were reformed after the 6 months of counselling and skilling. They earned themselves a special cake at the function in recognition and appreciation of the good example they have set to their peers.

She appreciated the significant role played by the instructors, Counsellors and all the staff of PISGBC in reforming the young girls and boys.

The Administrator of Subway Skilling Centre, Ms. Rhona Kamahoro Natukunda announced that 146 girls and 50 boys were skilled at different vocational disciplines such as weaving, bakery, tailoring and knitting. She commended the students for their commitment to be transformed and taking their lessons seriously.

Ms.Natukunda also advised the young girls and boys to religiously practise what they have learned and maintain discipline for their own good.

On the other hand, the beneficiaries highly commended President Museveni for the skilling opportunity.

The event was attended by the Special Presidential Assistant on Poverty alleviation, Ms. Lydia Balemezi and the Private Secretary to the President in-charge of State Lodges, Ms. Betty Kasabiiti.

Others who attended the event included the managers of the skilling project Ms. Namale Juliet and Dr. Hillary Musoke Kisanja.