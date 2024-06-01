The Director of External Affairs of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Maj. (Rtd). Awich Pollar Okwir yesterday advised beneficiaries under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC), to utilise their skills well so that people can emulate them.

Maj. Awich, who represented the Secretary General of NRM, Hon. Richard Todwong as Chief Guest at the showcasing ceremony of products by students of Kikoni Skilling Centre, also assured the students that their potential has been unlocked through the skilling program.

Students displayed products from various vocational disciplines such as plumbing, electronics, welding, motor mechanics, leather designing and shoe making, construction and carpentry.

Maj. Awich said the acquired skills will help them to secure employment and also that by sitting government Examinations, the doors for them to upgrade are open.

“And now that you are doing a government examination, you have set a basis for progressing to stage 1,2 and 3. You can even go to a degree level,” he noted.

He however stressed that the NRM government, as endorsed in one of the provisions in the manifesto by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is committed to empower all the youth in the country especially the vulnerable, who form the majority of the population, to join the money economy through several interventions like skilling.

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Ms. Aminah Lukanga appreciated President Museveni for the project that has benefited many youths in Kampala.

She also commended the management of the skilling centres for mentoring the youth and turning them into productive citizens of the country.

“The government has done its part; it is now up to you to take advantage of the skills acquired to improve your livelihoods,” she said.

Ms. Lukanga, however, urged the leadership of the villages in Kampala to recommend only children who are residents in their areas.

She explained that this particular project is Kampala based and recruiting upcountry youth will be a disadvantage to the Kampala vulnerable youth.

“You, the youth, should take security seriously. Once we monitor and find out that those who do bad things are part of those skilled it will portray a bad image on the program. So let’s love our country and leaders should know the people who are their residents,” she said.

The Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling who is also the head of the PISGBC project, Dr Faith Mirembe Katana encouraged students to take their skilling to another level by adding value to products they are making.

Dr. Katana also invited leaders in Kampala irrespective of their political affiliations to visit the 9 skilling centres and see for themselves what the youth who were once called outcasts are doing.

The Chairman of NRM for Kawempe Division, Mr. Godfrey Luwanga said Kikoni was once a no go zone but now it’s peaceful due to the productive enterprises in the area.

“Today there is security and peace, one can move freely,I really thank President Museveni for this skilling program that has absorbed and transformed many criminals,” he noted.

The Administrator of Kikoni Skilling Centre, Ms. Saada Nansanga commended President Museveni for taking care of the Bazukulu.

She said out of the 550 children enrolled, only 35 girls and 434 boys are about to complete the course.

Ms. Nansanga also announced that skilled students from the construction department are currently renovating Kinoni B. police station within the same premises.

Several testimonies were shared with some of the students praising President Museveni for giving them an opportunity to be mentored and reformed through the skilling program.