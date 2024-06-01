The chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi has rallied the recently appointed Assistant Resident District Commissioners (ARDCs) and Assistant Resident City Commissioners (ARCCs) to mobilise support for NRM to ensure that the ruling party retains power in the 2026 and beyond.

“As Assistant RDCs and RCCs you must mobilise for the party. In the 2026 elections, we don’t want a percentage of 6 million , we want President Museveni to get 10 million votes,” he said.

Dr. Odoi made the remarks today while addressing Assistant RDCs and RCCs who are undergoing a 2-week induction training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

According to Dr. Odoi, the Assistant RDCs should work towards the interest of the ruling party because its leader is the one who appointed them.

“What we are telling you, you are going to be our people on ground, you are not going to be bullied around, you are going to do work for the party,” he advised.

He further noted that the NRM party has 2,534,219 leaders from the villages to the national level and this number should be in position to mobilise for the party to achieve victory in elections.

“A party survives because of a structure. If the structure is activated, service delivery would be effective because the structures would be monitoring. You should follow what happens in each village. Every village must have good leaders in order to build a good state,” Dr. Odoi said.

The chairperson further tasked the commissioners to ensure that they sensitise and mobilise Ugandans to fight poverty.

“We have a role to play, we can’t come out of here and leave our people in poverty.”

On the other hand, seasoned journalist and Media Consultant, Sir. Simon Muyanga Lutaaya congratulated the Assistant RDCs and RCCs upon being appointed by President Museveni.

“Your appointment is both an opportunity and a challenge. You are among the privileged few who constitute 5 percent of the leadership class of our country, once again I congratulate you,” Sir. Muyanga said.

He also highlighted the crucial role of effective communication in service delivery.

“Communication is comparable to the veins/vessels that circulate blood through the body, ensuring supply. Any blockage of the same is fatal. It is the food we eat daily, the basis of our existence and the facilitator of our works,” he said.

“You normally go to radios and other media on the invitation of the Presenters. Those who invite you intend to communicate something to their audiences say that they are balanced, to embarrass you, to earn from you, to build you or simply to fill their gaps on air. Don’t simply fall into their trap, think through. What do you want to Communicate so that you don’t simply fit into another person’s agenda but yours?”

Sir. Muyanga also urged the Assistant RDCs and RCCs to effectively mobilise masses to participate in decision making and also help them understand and appreciate the role of government and its agencies.

“You have not been hired to do propaganda which refers to the twisting and distortion of information to present it as misleading for one’s own interest,”he said.