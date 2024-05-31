The Deputy Inspector General of Government (D/IGG), Ms. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe has tasked the recently appointed Assistant Resident District Commissioners (ARDCs) and Assistant Resident City Commissioners (ARCCs) to fight corruption.

“It is important for citizens of this country to be engaged in the fight against corruption. Corruption can no longer be looked at as a government problem because its devastating effects are felt by all. We are counting on you to support your bosses, the RDCs, to fight corruption,” she said.

The Deputy IGG made the remarks today while addressing the Assistant RDCs and RCCs who are undergoing a two- week induction training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

Ms. Twinomugisha explained that according to the World Governance Index, Transparency International, Corruption Perception Index and Afro Barometer, Uganda is listed as one of the highest corrupt countries in the world.

“Uganda loses about Shs 10 trillion in corruption annually. We should sensitise the people that corruption affects us all. We have scaled up our public sensitization programs through various media campaigns, public barazas and stakeholder engagements like this one.

She was however optimistic that with the efforts of the Assistant RDCs and RCCs, the corruption story will change for the better.

“You must support the government and whatever you do, must be in the interest of the government,” she advised.

Ms. Twinomugisha further advised the commissioners to leverage the security role to unearth information on corrupt government officials.

“Corruption as we talk today has become a political and security threat. You should utilise the available security intelligence networks to unearth public servants with illicit wealth and report to the IGG.”

On the other hand, the Deputy IGG cautioned the Assistant RDCs and RCCs against involving themselves in illegal land evictions and transactions.

“You should not influence peddling to hinder or stop IGG investigations of corruption cases and you should desist from abuse of office in relation to District Service Commission,” Ms. Twinomugisha noted.

“As Assistant RDCs and RCCs you must take the initiative to sensitise the public about government programs. You are also required to ensure that all government offices within the jurisdiction are functional for effective service delivery to the citizens.”

The Undersecretary Cabinet Secretariat- Office of the President, Ms. Mutesa Betty Cwinya-ai who presented a paper on Basic Management Skills/Practices informed the Assistant RDCs and RCCs that management refers to getting things done through and with other people and it involves planning, prioritising and checking that the right work is being achieved.

“Management involves five key activities of planning, organising, staffing, directing and coordination,” she said.

Ms. Mutesa also explained that managing others and through others calls for multiplicity of skills that one must have so as to achieve effective organisational management.

“One to be effective and efficient in managing others should have the technical, conceptual and interpersonal skills.”

Ms. Mutesa further told the trainees that to be a good manager, one must be effective in communication, time management, leadership and lead by example.

She also emphasised teamwork, saying it’s very crucial in effective management.

“Teamwork refers to individuals working together to accomplish more than they could do alone but in more exciting, liberating, enabling, satisfying and enjoyable ways. Teamwork can be instilled into organisational culture with time and focused leadership,” Ms. Mutesa noted.

“You should hold regular meetings. They enable you to strategize, plan for the future, resolve issues that come up, and review progress with goals. They also help maintain alignment with organisational vision.”

On the other hand, the Undersecretary told the Assistant RDCs and RCCs that decisiveness/decision making is a very crucial component of effective management.

“The decision that a leader takes for the organisation decides the success or the failure of the entity. However, the decisions made depend on the knowledge of the leader, their intuition, experience, intelligence, emotional level and understanding. Making proper and right decisions results in the success of the entity in a timely manner,” she said.

“For one to be effective and efficient, one needs; to be proactive, begin with the end in mind, think win-win, synergize and learn from previous experience.”

On his part, the Senior Presidential Advisor-Research, Dr. Dan Ssekiboobo revealed that research is a key aspect in the RDC Secretariat and its main work is to facilitate officers with troubleshooting information which can streamline, corroborate evidence for better decisions and improve service delivery.

He also noted that in order to intensify research and monitoring aspects, the Office of the President has come up with an online system known as the National Online Mentorship Systems (NOMS) to revolutionise knowledge sharing in the office of the RDC.

Dr. Ssekiboobo explained that the Office decided to come up with the online Mentorship program because the approaches like workshops were actually not impacting knowledge in line with the practical learning needs of the commissioners because they are not usually detailed enough to deal with the actual problem at hand.

“During one of our research projects, we discovered a sizable number of the RDCs had qualifications for the job but had limited know-how of undertaking the RDC job. They also lacked access to information and they didn’t know what information was available and useful to them whereas others had knowledge about what to do,” he said.

“There was no mechanism to bring those two; those who know what to do and those who don’t know, to share knowledge. The tactical knowledge which you need to succeed was within you. In summary it was found out that some of the RDCs were under performing because they lacked technical know-how and a mechanism to share knowledge as well as limited interface with the Centre.”

Dr. Ssekiboobo further said mentorship would be the ideal tool in addressing the practical learning needs of the RDCs/RCCs/Deputies and Assistant RDCs and RCCs.

“NOMS will minimise the capacity building bottlenecks,” he said.

“With NOMS you can share your challenges with your colleagues and you get assistance. Those who know are able to share with those who don’t know instead of waiting for regional workshops,” he added.

The induction training session was also attended by the Senior Presidential Advisor-Mobilisation, Lt Col. Kibrai Ambako, the Commissioner in-charge of Eastern Region, Ms. Obedi Gertrude Collines, the Commissioner In-charge of South-Western region, Dr. James Tweheyo, the Commissioner In-charge of Kampala region, Mr. Fred Bamwine, among others officials from the Office of the President.