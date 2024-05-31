President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met Mama Maria Nyerere at State Lodge Nakasero.

During the meeting, President Museveni praised Mama Maria for coming up with an idea of praying through the Uganda Martyrs to ensure that the Canonization of the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere materialises.

“Our mother Mama Maria Nyerere, you are most welcome. I’m very happy that you thought of this idea of praying through the Martyrs of Uganda to pray for the canonization of our father Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and it has brought us together,” the President said.

“Each year when you come, you see how many people who turn up from all parts of Africa and that was my vision. So, we who are still alive led by you, we are still pushing the vision in different ways. This is another way of looking at African integration,” he added.

President Museveni further expressed gratitude to God for giving Mama Maria a healthy life and for enabling her to come to Uganda every year for the good cause.

“You are most welcome, and I support this effort,” he said.

On behalf of Mama Maria, Sr. Elidina Michael Ntandu thanked President Museveni for loving the people of Tanzania and for always giving them a warm reception whenever they come to Uganda.

“On behalf of the people of Tanzania, we thank God for giving us an opportunity to be here with our beloved father Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” Sr. Elidina said.

“We thank you for always supporting Mama Nyerere in the cause of the beatification of Mwalimu Nyerere. We thank you for all that you have done for us. We pray that God gives you all that you pray for,” she added.

Every 1st June ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations held on 3rd June, Mama Maria attends Nyerere Beatification Prayer Day at Namugongo Catholic Shrine.

On May 13, 2005, Pope Benedict XVI declared Nyerere a servant of God, the first step towards his beatification and then canonization to sainthood.

The former President of Tanzania, Mwalimu Nyerere died on 14th October 1999 at 77 years of age.

Since 2009, the faithful have held the Mass at Namugongo ahead of the Martyrs Day celebrations, with the congregation praying for the beatification of Nyerere.

Nyerere’s family is always represented in such prayers by Mama Maria Nyerere.