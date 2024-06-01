Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has issued strict guidelines to passengers at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the busy Muslim pilgrimage week commencing next week.

The Muslim faithful will head to Mecca and Medina for pilgrimage from 1, June to 7, 2024, signifying a busy traffic schedule at Entebbe National Airport.

As a result, the airport anticipates to experience enhanced passenger traffic, necessitating measures to ensure a seamless user experience during this period.

According to CAA, this year’s pilgrimage is expected to attract more travellers as compared to last year, with at least 1600 projected as opposed to last year’s 1300 pilgrims according to CAA Public Affairs Manager, Mr Luggya Vianne.

As such, the Airport Management has called upon intending travellers to ensure they arrive early for their scheduled flights to avoid being inconvenienced.

Similarly, Luggya says that a specific area has been reserved for the pilgrims to converge for a briefing to enable them to have a seamless travel experience.

“Several pilgrims are scheduled to travel to in June, from 1 to 7th through Entebbe International Airport. Due to the anticipated traffic build-up, travelling passengers are advised to plan for more time to avoid missing flights during that period.

While the airport facilitated a total of 1300 pilgrims last year, this year, over 1600 pilgrims are expected to travel in the course of the week.” Mr Luggya revealed.