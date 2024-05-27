WHOEVER thought belonging to the PLU/NRM means immunity to police action should visit Jinja City where close to 100 youth are in tears after suffering a double blow following the destruction of their kiosks.

The stingy issue which has dominated mainstream and social media platforms in the last few weeks came to its climax at dawn on Monday 27th May, 2024 when armed police personnel supervised the destruction of the kiosks by hired body-built youth, commonly known as kanyamas.

Some of the group members Abubaker Terikya popularly known as Pius accused the police of being unpatriotic and greedy by always pocketing money from unscrupulous tycoons to execute shoddy deals.

“…their intention is to discourage and weaken NRM/PLU in Jinja so that opposition takes over for them to get more operational funds from the government…”Terikya roared.

Without divulging details on the next step, Terikya says the battle has just begun and that they will come out with a loud statement after making consultations with relevant friendly and influential partners.

The other members Ngobi Kowa, Shaban Nabongo and Nsamba Abu Karim who were literally in tears had no kind words for the RCC Darius Naninda whom they describe as ‘money hungry’ and practices double standards.

They cited the recent saga when a group of Muslims constructed an illegal perimeter wall at the land belonging to the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital with the full backing of the City Security Committee.

“…the perimeter wall is still standing up to now because the RCC got money from some people, now our kiosks are no more because the same RCC also got money from some business people…”,they charged.

The RCC Darius Naninda hits back saying no amount of blackmail and intimidation will derail him from executing his duties and dismisses the group as non-starters opposition elements recruited by FDC’s Bernard Mbayo who is the Jinja City Council Speaker.

The destruction was greeted with joy from Jinja Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo, Jinja East Councilor Richard Mbazira and some big businessmen who welcome the move as the direction towards the restoration of sanity in Jinja.

“…belonging to NRM/LPU is nothing as far as we are concerned, the most important thing is to abide by the laws and regulations of the land, otherwise we shall be encouraging impunity in the city…”,Kasolo had repeatedly made his position clear on various platforms including local radio stations.

The plumpy Richard Mbazira who is planning to upstage Hon Nathan Samson Igeme Nabeta ahead of 2026 says his main concern is that trade order must be respected by everyone.

Saying his aspirations to go to the 12 Parliament in 2026 is on course and that people who are using the kiosk saga to de-campaign him are merely wasting time because he will trounce Igeme with a very comfortable margin.

Witnesses said the kiosks were literally reduced to scraps in the operation which started shortly around 3am when the armed police of Field Force Unit (FFU) alongside the regular personnel cordoned off the rectangular area for more than three hours.

It’s not yet clear who ordered the operation since the Town Clerk Edward Lwanga was not around town but even the Deputy Town Clerk Peter Mawerere who was at the station declined to comment.

“…I have no comment…”,was the blunt four-word comment that Peter Mawerere uttered in a 30 second telephone interview with this reporter before hanging up.

Other officials including the Jinja City Council mouthpiece Rajab Kitto did not answer our calls despite repeated calls, and some people suggested he could have been trapped in the usual traffic jam always experienced during the reopening of school terms.

However, the police were quick to deny any involvement saying they only offered security following requests from the Jinja City authorities who are the owners of the land in question.

Some people alleged the operation was fully sponsored by a section of businessmen who feared the presence of the kiosks in the area would affect their profit margins.

It’s not clear why the operation was conducted at night if indeed they were implementing the Trade Order.

Questions are also being asked why the kiosks were destroyed, yet the owners used at least 5M/= each to fabricate and install them at the disputed site.

Some analysts described the kiosk saga as a “very complicated political war” with different frontlines ‘romancing’ with jealousy, revenge, ego, money and power, all hiding under the Trade Order.