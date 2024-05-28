The Special Forces Command (SFC) have watered down claims that Brig. Gen Charity Bainababo lacks people management skills, describing the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article written by ChimpReports on one of our General Officers titled “Murmurs as SFC’s Brig Bainababo is Sent on Course in Jinja”.Having carefully analysed the article, it’s noted that, the story lacks the basic tenets of news writing in its entirety as it was only meant to dent the image of the Officer and there is no iota of truth in what has been written,” the SFC Public Information Officer, Maj. Jimmy Denis Omara said in a statement dated 27th May, 2024.

According to Maj. Omara, it is true Brig. Gen. Bainababo has been sent to the National Defence College for further studies but this is a normal routine in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

Gen. Bainababo has been the Deputy Commander of SFC.

“UPDF is a disciplined force and no Officer is above the law. There is nothing like sending an officer for a course when they have done something wrong or broken the army’s code of conduct,” he said.

“The article makes other allegations but none of the mentioned officers has ever raised a complaint against the General for the army to take any disciplinary action of any kind.”

Maj. Omara added that Brig Gen. Bainababo is not the first to be sent for course and the article is an attempt to undermine her credentials as a progressive lady officer.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this kind of writing and we call upon the media body to investigate the motive behind this article.”