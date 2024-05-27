WITH the much anticipated 2024 general elections around the corner, Ugandans would expect opposition political parties to begin building and strengthening their internal cohesion so as to gain voters confidence, alas the opposite is true.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP), the oldest political party, has for years not escaped the internal political bickering epidemic that has infected nearly all other parties in the country.

The latest is the resignation of Anthony Waddimba,hitherto serving as the personal Assistant(PA) to the DP President General Norbert Mao who is also the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the ruling NRM government of President Yoweri Museveni.

Anthony Waddimba in his unusually very long letter-turned dossier listed a number of unpleasant issues that the DP honcho has left “undone and done what he ought not to have done”, which he says has reduced the egumire party to a laughing stock.

We at Watchdog Uganda are happy to share verbatim contents of the Anthony Waddimba dossier, which has left Ugandans tongue wagging. Read on:

RESIGNATION LETTER