Historically, children with disabilities are mostly featured in charity events or fundraisers and were seldom seen in the spotlight of mainstream, glamorous events such as fashion shows. This partnership sought to dismantle those barriers, challenging societal perceptions and proving that these children are more than just charity cases; they possess unique talents and potential waiting to be recognised.

The debut of this initiative was nothing short of inspirational. The fashion show featured five children with disabilities, who walked the runway alongside twelve models from the Kids Fashion Runway Academy. This integration was not just about inclusion; it was about celebration. These young models strutted confidently, their smiles and poise sending a powerful message that beauty and talent are diverse and inclusive.

The impact of this initiative extended beyond the runway. It sparked conversations about the importance of inclusivity in all spheres of life, encouraging people to see individuals with disabilities as valuable contributors to society. By creating a space for these children on the fashion stage, the partnership illustrated that everyone deserves a seat at the table, where their unique skills and perspectives can shine.

Here is the pictorial: