This remarkable technology event, which is renowned for showcasing innovative tech companies worldwide, will offer these Ugandan startups an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their inventiveness, establish connections with prominent industry figures, and investigate prospects for growth and funding on a global scale.

Thanks to the Youth Startup Academy Uganda (YSAU), a programme that promotes youth-led entrepreneurship and economic development, fifteen businesses will represent Uganda.

This international gathering of tech fans, startups, investors, and industry experts is set to take place in Morocco from May 29th to May 31st. By participating, YSAU demonstrates its dedication to empowering young entrepreneurs and brings attention to the vibrant entrepreneurial culture that is blossoming in Uganda.

While addressing the media on Thursday at YSAU offices in Kamwokay, Robert Bob Okello, Associate National Coordinator of YSAU, emphasized Uganda’s having representatives at such global events is a milestone. “GITEX Africa started last year and we took 10 of our special and ready startups this is the largest tech event in Africa and it brings a pool of tech gurus last year our startups did not only participate but some even managed to pitch for their businesses in front of over 200 investors and the very first woman to be awarded came from our startups. And for Uganda to have startups at such a global event is one of repositioning Uganda’s ecosystem.”

He added that YSAU’s goal is to support 1000 entrepreneurs in Uganda across four cohorts. “The YSAU is a collaboration between the ITC, KOSME, which is part of the Ministry of Startups and SMEs in the government of Korea, Hive Colab, and NITA Uganda. Our mission is to prepare startups for investor readiness and to position them on platforms where they can interact with regional and international investors.”

He re-emphasised that by participating in events like GITEX Africa in Marrakesh and similar events in Korea, they aim to expose their startups to the global stage. “The success of the YSAU program in Korea, which has already produced two unicorns, inspires us to replicate this success in Uganda.”

Barbara Birungi Mutabazi, Co-founder and Executive Director of Hive Colab, an innovation and incubation hub revealed that it has played a pivotal role in nurturing YSAU startups and shaping the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

The YSAU program is implemented in collaboration with the International Trade Centre, Korea SMEs and Startup Agency, and NITA Uganda. These partnerships provide a robust foundation for developing and scaling startup ventures.

Meanwhile, the 15 YSAU startups to be showcased at GITEX Africa 2024 are:

Arthur Abaliwano of Anchor Systems

Agatha Nambuya of AUTOFORE

James Don Katumba of Beet Fresh Yoghurt

Ssembajjwe David of Camelot Agroecology Farm

Itaagi Devin of Canine Safaris

Jane Babirye of GOCOLORS Paint Uganda

Josyline Kayiziaki of Goldie Coatings

Muhumuza Grace of iKnowFarm

Akatuha Grace of Kikazi Agri Products

Kimera Allan of Lara Fragrance House

Alan Mugalu of Ntakye Holdings

Isaac Odongo of Organic Route

Isaac Tenywa of Rwetech Farmers’ Co-operative Society

Frank Akankwasa of Suzie Water Harvesting

Jimmy Ouni of Truism.

Away from that Hive Colab also announced that 13 YSAU startups have secured a collective USD 200,000 to assist in their expansion and growth. The lucky startups include Bringo Fresh, Yunga Technologies, Anchor Systems, Truism Holdings, MOHCA Beauty & Skincare, Agrosahas International, MSCAN Uganda, Goldie Coatings, Skyline Media, Suzie Water Harvesting, Emrich Agro Ecological Farm, Sharecard Ltd, and Edu-Plastics.

According to Mutabazi, Uganda’s participation in the YSAU initiative marks a significant milestone, positioning the country uniquely as the first outside of Korea to host this program. This distinction highlights Uganda’s potential to adapt and implement successful models from other regions, demonstrating the importance of localized approaches in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. As stated by a representative involved in the initiative.

“Uganda is the first country outside of Korea to host the YSAU program, showcasing that successful models can be localized. The collaboration has enabled a rich exchange of knowledge and best practices, which we have tailored to meet the needs of our startups.”

Uganda’s dedication to fostering its own business environment while utilising resources and knowledge from around the world is demonstrated by this localization endeavour. Beyond only providing training, the programme aims to help local entrepreneurs become globally recognised by providing real investment opportunities. The focus on unicorn farming and scalability reflects Uganda’s goal of supporting businesses with the potential to make a big difference.

“When investors see that we believe and invest in our own startups, they are more likely to follow suit. This USD 200,000 investment is just the beginning, as we continue to open more avenues for funding and support,” she said.

Successful stories

Sandra Awili, CEO & Founder of Sharecard, shared her positive experiences with YSAU, noting the valuable connections and learning opportunities at GITEX Africa 2023. “At the YSAU, startups have had the opportunity to connect and learn from different economies, particularly at GITEX Africa 2023 where they pitched, connected, and networked.”

David Matsiko of Bringo Fresh highlighted the benefits, saying, “Through my participation at GITEX Africa 2023, I secured investment and connected with like-minded entrepreneurs who have since joined my team.”

Phyllis Kyomuhendo of MSCAN Uganda expressed her gratitude, stating, “I was privileged to attend GITEX Africa 2023, which was the biggest global stage with the opportunity to compete at the Supernova Challenge with companies from different continents. I received a Women in Tech Award to recognize the talent that comes from Uganda.”