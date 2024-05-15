President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this afternoon arrived in Kenya’s capital Nairobi for a State visit at the invitation of President William Ruto.

The President’s visit aims at strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Uganda and Kenya and exploring new avenues for collaboration and mutual benefits.

On arrival, President Museveni was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by a delegation from the Kenyan government led by the Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi , the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

On the Ugandan side, he was welcomed by Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs among other dignitaries.

President Museveni’s visit signifies the commitment of both leaders to foster regional integration, enhance economic cooperation, and promote stability within the East African region.

During his stay, the President will engage in high-level discussions with President Ruto and other Kenyan government officials. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, security cooperation and regional integration.

The visit is expected to strengthen the economic ties between Uganda and Kenya, with a focus on removing barriers to trade and fostering an enabling business environment. The leaders will explore opportunities for increased investment and collaboration, aiming to harness the full potential of the East African region.