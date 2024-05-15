The Tilenga Project, operated by TotalEnergies in partnership with CNOOC and UNOC reached a significant milestone with the successful relocation of the final Project Affected Person (PAP) under Resettlement Action Plan 2.

This marks a crucial step in the land acquisition process for the oil and gas activities, with 99% of the approximately 5,900 PAPs compensated and relocated since the process began in 2017.

The relocation, which occurred on May 13, 2024, follows a comprehensive engagement process and legal proceedings. The final PAP, who had consistently refused to relocate despite multiple offers and engagement efforts, received compensation exceeding the value of their assets on the 0.791-acre land in Kirama Village, including structures, crops, and trees.

They were also provided with a 30% disturbance allowance, a 30% uplift, and a modern replacement house equipped with solar power and rainwater collection systems.

This extensive compensation package, exceeding local and international standards, demonstrates the project’s commitment to fair and transparent land acquisition practices. The Tilenga Project prioritises minimising disruption to affected communities and ensuring that all PAPs adequately compensate for their losses and inconveniences.

Despite the comprehensive compensation and resettlement efforts, the final PAP’s repeated refusal to relocate necessitated legal action by the government. Before this action, numerous stakeholders were involved in discussions with the PAP, including the Chief Government Valuer, project developers, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development (MLHUD), officials from Buliisa District Local Government, the Office of the Resident District Commissioner, and local clan leaders.

Following a thorough judicial process, an eviction order was granted on May 9, 2024, paving the way for the successful relocation four days later. The PAP’s subsequent appeal to the court for a stay of execution was dismissed.

This achievement underscores the Tilenga Project’s dedication to responsible resource development, environmental stewardship, and positive social impact. The project remains committed to engaging with local communities, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed throughout development.

Meanwhile, the Tilenga Project is a significant oil and gas development in Uganda, poised to unlock significant energy potential and contribute to the country’s economic growth. The project involves the construction of infrastructure for oil extraction, processing, and transportation.

Tilenga is committed to responsible resource development, environmental stewardship, and positive social impact. On December 4, 2023, the government filed an application in the High Court of Uganda at Hoima against Kisembo Rugadya and 41 others, seeking vacant possession of land parcels and permission to deposit assessed compensation sums in court.

The court granted these orders on December 8, 2023, including an eviction order against any respondent refusing to vacate (the other 41 PAPs had already left). The final PAP was served with a notice to vacate but declined. After a 30-day notice period, the government filed for an eviction order on March 28, 2024.

Despite attempts to serve the PAP and their lawyer, the PAP refused service. On April 25, 2024, the court heard the application and granted an eviction order for the 0.791-acre land in Kirama village.