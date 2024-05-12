President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday bid farewell to the outgoing Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Maj Gen. George Owinow who called on him at State House-Entebbe.

During the meeting, President Museveni thanked the High Commissioner for his successful tour of duty to Uganda and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

On his part, Ambassador Owinow expressed gratitude towards President Museveni and the government of Uganda for the wonderful time and warm hospitality he received during the 20 months he has spent in the country, saying that his time has seen increase in trade as well as environmental measures between the two brotherly countries.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Ms. Salome Kagosha, Minister/ Deputy Head of Mission, Col. Patrick Nkaduda, Defence Attaché as well as Mr. Allan Karisa, Foreign Relations Officer.