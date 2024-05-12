We shall be casting light with prudence, on the state mystery , why President Museveni rules for so long;

Museveni by social prefecture is a lover of dialectical summation, both in concept and practice.Right from 1986 to date, so many opposition diehards in DP, FDC, NUP, Reform Agenda, UPC have been using abusive language against Museveni.Ironically , because Museveni is a statesman, he persuasively wins them to his side. By May 12th 2024, a commemoration of 38 years of Museveni’s rule, 97 percent of opposition MPS in the 11th parliament were clandestinely and overtly working to advance Museveni’s rule on the state house throne.

In his dissection of the wealth of Nations, Adam Smith explicitly teaches us, that the quantum of exchange induced in domestic demand, will equal to external markets. By April 2024, Uganda’s exports of Coffee alone was worth 800 million US dollars( exclusive of all total exports for the country worth 4 billion US dollars by 2023. The point in this is self evident, Museveni is industrialist, the challenges of global inflation not withstanding, he has successfully stabilized the economic index of Uganda and East Africa.

Museveni by Government Nomenclature, cherishes employment generation and social growth. By Presidential order, all the 176 local government units have recruited 220,000 Ugandans( in one month alone), specifically employment during the National census and NIRA mass registration exercise. Even some critics who used to foolishly attack Museveni, are now begining to comprehend the ground work and feasible achievements of the NRM liberation movement .

Wazalendo Sacco, an economic venture of of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces, has assets worth 1 trillion shillings, with a loan portfolio of 737 billion shillings.The exhortation in this is evident, people admire UPDF because of its hardworking officers, unlike the past scavenger armies like Uganda Army, UNLF whose fundamental role was to extort Ugandans and harass civilians.

Accolades to President Museveni and CDF Gen.Keinerugaba, the UPDF is one of the best performing armies across the world.

Maendeleo ni mtindo wa maisha….( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist- Lutwama is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Rakai. Sms 0772475293)