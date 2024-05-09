President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today held a productive meeting with the United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Uganda, H.E William W. Popp at State House-Entebbe.

The discussions centred around various critical matters, including the forthcoming population census, regional peace and stability, and socio- economic development.

Recognizing the significance of the population census, the two leaders emphasised the importance of conducting a comprehensive and inclusive count that will provide crucial data for informed decision-making and effective governance.

The discussions further delved into regional peace and stability, with President Museveni sharing perspectives on the ongoing efforts to foster peace and security in the region. He underscored the necessity of collaboration and cooperation among nations to address common challenges and promote stability, ultimately ensuring a peaceful environment for the well-being of all citizens.

Additionally, President Museveni and Ambassador Popp explored avenues for socio-economic development, focusing on strategies to enhance Uganda’s growth and prosperity as well as improving the long-standing relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Popp conveyed his appreciation for the President’s valuable time and wise counsel.

He also acknowledged President Museveni’s extensive knowledge and experience, underscoring the importance of their continued dialogue in fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the United States and Uganda.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the Permanent Secretary-Ministry of Defence, Ms. Rosette Byengoma and the Deputy Chief of Defence forces, Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding.