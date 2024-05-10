His Excellency, the President was introduced to two Supreme Court Justices, the Hon. Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and Hon. Justice Monica Kalyegira Mugenyi, yesterday at State House-Entebbe.

Additionally, the Hon. Justice Margaret Tibulya and Hon. Justice Kazibwe Moses Kawumi from the Court of Appeal were also introduced to the President.

In addition, the Hon. Justice Dr. Asa Mugenyi was sworn-in as a Court of Appeal judge.

During the ceremony, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni congratulated the new judges upon achieving the milestone.

He also disclosed that he was very happy with the current stability in the country that is characterising the institutions of the State.

“When I first came into government, all Chief Justices and many of the Judges were older than me but now all of them are younger than me. And when I remember, the people we lost, the lawyers not to talk of Ben Kiwanuka but even my own schoolmates like lawyer Bamutulaki from Tooro were killed. Now when I see that such things are no longer there, our manpower resource is building up slowly; coming out as young graduates, passing through the Judiciary and retiring peacefully, I’m very happy about that stability,” President Museveni noted.

“That is why the Chief Justice is now talking about using retired judges to man the alternative justice because we have the manpower. That is how countries become stable and they grow. I’m so happy to see this happening in all institutions; the army, police, Judiciary and the civil service.”

President Museveni further reiterated his support to Alternative Dispute Resolution that aims at solving cases without necessarily going to court.

“I’m also happy with the harmonisation which the Chief Justice was talking about. This one you call the alternative justice. This harmonisation is very good, I think we are moving well,” he said.

The Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo lauded President Museveni for his strategic and dedicated efforts in managing and steering all arms of government with undivided attention and without discrimination.

“You have given attention to the Judiciary as much as you have given to the Executive and also to the legislature. I would specifically like to thank you for growing the budget of the Judiciary gradually and the endeavours which have expeditiously brought Justice closer to the people of Uganda,” the Vice President asserted.

“Your Excellency, I would also like to remind the Judiciary that the fight against corruption is not lost. I would like to congratulate you as the foot-soldiers in the fight against corruption for the achievements that we have so far made as the government.”

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo thanked President Museveni for strengthening the courts of judicature by giving them five new Justices.

“I would like to congratulate the new members of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal upon your individual appointments and elevation. Your Excellency, I happen to know personally all the five new appointed Justices. I know each one of them to be competent and I know they will add value to the administration of Justice in this country,” he said.

Justice Dollo also commended President Museveni for being the chief enabler and supporter in carrying out massive transformation in the Judiciary by among others, increasing its budget.

“I will never get tired of thanking you and I will do it at any opportunity I get,” he said.

The Chief Justice also informed the President that they are introducing a robust application of the alternative dispute resolution, saying it is the way to go since it will have a monumental impact on the administration of Justice in the country.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Norbert Mao congratulated the new Justices and informed the President that the members of the Judiciary are appointed on merit based on their education, competence, expertise and experience.

“Today we are showing the mutually reinforcing structures of the Ugandan State. Indeed the Ugandan State is like a rope of three strands; the Executive which you head, Your Excellency, the President, the Parliament and the Judiciary which is before us today. Mr. President, the people who have been presented before you are from a catchment area, normally they are primarily from the Judicial Service because that is where the repository of experience is,” Hon. Mao said.

“At the Ministry of Justice, we encourage that because they are really the people who know how the system works and they have the correct temperament, and they made a conscious choice. The second category are from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the third category are from private practice, the fourth category are those from academia and finally, the Judicial Service Commission finds it prudent to look for Ugandans who are serving in the Diaspora. That is how I believe Your Excellency, you were able to fish out the formal Principal Judge, Justice Ogoola. These are the five catchment areas from where we get our Judiciary,” he added.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Chief Justice, His Lordship Richard Buteera, Principal Judge, Hon. Dr. Flavian Zeija, Judiciary- Permanent Secretary, Mr. Pius Bigirimana, the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, among others.