The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps Uganda (NSPC) in the Office of the President, Ms. Hellen Seku advised students to be disciplined and live a realistic life while in their communities during their school holidays.

“I want to urge you to live a real life, carry the same discipline back home and come back with it to school. When you go for holidays, contribute to the wellbeing of the community and add something of value,” she said.

Ms. Seku made the remarks yesterday 7th May,2024 as she passed out a total of 500 Senior three (3) and five (5) students of Gayaza High School who successfully underwent a 5- day patriotism training course.

Ms. Seku said she believes the training they have gone through is going to make them change makers in society.

She further explained to students that it was necessary for them to undergo an ideological patriotism training course, emphasizing that it is constitutional.

“Under the national objectives and directive principles of State policy, under the duties of a citizen, the exercise and enjoyment of rights and freedoms is inseparable from the performance duties and obligations.Accordingly, it shall be the duty of every citizen to be patriotic and loyal to Uganda, promote its wellbeing, engage in gainful works for the good of citizens and family,” Ms. Seku noted.

“Under clause 2 of the 1995 constitution, it is the duty of every bodied citizen to undergo military training for the defence of the constitution and protection of the territorial integrity of Uganda whenever called upon to do so and the state shall ensure that facilities are available for such training.”

Ms.Robinah Kizito, the head teacher of Gayaza High School said it was important for the two classes (S.3 and S.5) to attend the patriotism training because the knowledge and skills that they acquired will help them during their leadership tenure while at school.

“We trained S.3 and S.5 students because at this level, these patriots will soon vie for leadership roles in the school. Our student leaders are from those classes and we thought it carries a lot of sense to have them trained,” Ms. Kizito said.

“To all the patriots, as you go for holidays make sure you preach the gospel of patriotism to your parents and whatever you leant to the wider community so that they also benefit from the knowledge you have got from here. I also want to thank our Commissioner for lending us your time over your busy schedule. We don’t take it for granted.”

On the behalf of students, Esther Desha Katumba expressed her gratitude to all the stakeholders that made sure the training became a reality,saying it did not leave them the same.

“It has been a thrilling five-day experience like no other, the lectures were informative with inspiring speakers. We learnt how to love, sacrifice, be loyal to our country and to love ourselves.”