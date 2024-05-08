Uganda is to host the 1st edition of the Inter-Religious Family Festival 2024 on 29th June 2024, at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

The revelation was made by His Eminence Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, the Archbishop of the Uganda Orthodox Church, who is the Co- Chair of the Inter-Religious Council of Presidents at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Tuesday.

Archbishop Jeronymos, who is also the Co-Chair of the Festival National Organizing Committee, said the theme of this year’s festival is: “Celebrating Faith, Family, and Freedom: One Family under God for African Renaissance”.

“The Family Festival is aimed at celebrating the vision of our African families to become the centre of World Peace. This is a platform to launch the ability of parents to nurture children and extended family members in mitigating climate change”, he said.

He added that; the festival will attract world leaders to address poverty, unemployment, conflict and violence challenges on the African continent among others.

“It’s the code that unites us. Let’s all stand as one human family”, he added.

He enumerated activities to mark the Family Festival to include; Dance, cultural songs and other related values from across the African Continent.

Hon. Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the Minister of Public Service, said the event will be celebrated every year as a family.

“This is going to be the first Family Festival to be commemorated not only in Uganda but the entire African Continent. We shall not only celebrate but promote the African cultural heritage”, he said.

Bishop Andrew Lugoloobi, the Secretary General of the Born Again Faith in Uganda and the Board member of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, said the Family Festival will also address domestic violence challenges in families.

He enumerated causes of domestic violence in families to include; income inequalities among married spouses, erosion of moral values, poverty and education inequality among married couples, which breeds inferiority complex and results in domestic violence among others.