Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

UPDF – Air Force Bids Farewell To 16 Retired Senior Officers

Watchdog Uganda by Watchdog Uganda
6 hours ago
in National, News
0
ShareTweetSendShare

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – Air Force bade farewell to sixteen (16) retired senior officers serving in the Air Force at the Air Force headquarters in Entebbe.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com

Related Posts

Next Post

VNR report: UNAU wants youth feedback on SDG implementation progress

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Watchdog Uganda