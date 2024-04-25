UPDF – Air Force Bids Farewell To 16 Retired Senior Officers

This follows their official retirement ceremony on 22 April 2024 at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

Lt Gen Charles Okidi, the Commander Air Force, observed that the Air Force bids farewell to the officers who have served the nation with honour and dedication in different capacities. “It is an occasion filled with mixed emotions, a moment of reflection, gratitude and a touch of sadness as we say goodbye to our retiring Air Force officers,” said Lt Gen Okidi.

“Throughout their careers, these remarkable officers have exemplified the core values of the Air Force, and they excelled in all they did,” said Lt Gen Okidi.

He added that the retirees demonstrated unwavering commitment, courage and sacrifice of their personal lives for the greater good during peace and conflict times and diligently navigating through complex situations.

Lt Gen Okidi acknowledged the support the spouses gave to the officers and requested them to continue with the same even in retirement.

The Commander Entebbe Air Force Wing, Big Gen Christopher Kasaija congratulated the retired officers upon their honourable retirement from the service.

He observed that each retiring officer has a story to tell, positive or negative.

Lt Col Don Nyuma, who represented the retired officers, thanked the Commander Air Force and other commanders for their guidance and mentoring them during their time.

He also expressed gratitude for serving in UPDF-AF, which he described as one of the best on the continent.

The ceremony was attended by: Directors, senior and junior officers, like RDC Entebbe Mr Hakim Kirigwa, Chairperson LCIII Hon Jane Scolastica Najjemba Baguma, LC1 Mr. Fred Senyonjo, among others.