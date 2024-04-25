The United Nations Association of Uganda (UNAU), in collaboration with its partners, organized a youth consultation engagement on Wednesday.

The purpose of this engagement was to seek input from the youth regarding the Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report, which assesses the progress of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country. The event took place at Kyambogo University and was centered around the theme of “Engaging Uganda Youth: Catalyzing SDGs Implementation.”

Richard Baguma Tinkasimiire, the Secretary General of UNAU and a member of the Global Executive of the World Federation of the United Nations Associations, emphasized the importance of involving the youth in all aspects of development, implementation, and acceleration of the SDGs.

He highlighted that Uganda has a particularly young population, making it crucial to consider their perspectives and experiences. Baguma further explained that national reviews are conducted to measure the progress or lack thereof in achieving the SDGs. Uganda has volunteered to report its progress to the United Nations in July, and UNAU is actively involved in this process, with a specific focus on the youth. The voices, views, and positions of the youth will be captured in the VNR report, which will be presented in New York alongside the Prime Minister and the UN.

Baguma also disclosed that the reporting from government departments and Civil Societies includes statistics, along with other aspects.

Jemercy Melody, a UN Youth Fellow under UNAU, emphasized that while progress has been made by the government and other stakeholders, there is still a need for further efforts in education. Many young people are unaware of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making it difficult to ensure that no one is left behind.

“There is still an opportunity to educate people about the SDGs and make them aware that it is not just a conversation for the UN and government. It affects every individual, and everyone can contribute to achieving the SDGs across various sectors such as health, business, entrepreneurship, climate, and more.”

Melody also expressed hope that Ugandan youth will not only have a platform to discuss these issues but also actively participate and witness progress in the future.

Melody is optimistic that Uganda will make progress in certain areas of the SDGs by 2030, particularly in health, education, and gender equality. However, she believes that the pursuit of the agenda should extend beyond 2030.

Aminah Nassali, the president of the Uganda Youth Coalition for SDGs, stressed the importance of assessing the actions and achievements of young people, as well as addressing their challenges and providing support to help them achieve the SDGs. She highlighted finances as a major obstacle to implementation and called for innovative funding solutions beyond relying solely on donors.

Nassali also urged stakeholders to avoid working in isolation during the implementation process, as many entities tend to operate independently. She encouraged young people to pursue education beyond school in order to gain a broader perspective on various issues.