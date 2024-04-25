Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has called on the Government to address workers’ rights during the International Labour Day celebrations, slated for 1st May 2024, at Mukabura Grounds in Fort Portal City.

Ms. Arach Oyat Sharon, the UPC Spokesperson, while addressing a media conference in Kampala on Wednesday, said post-covid-19 period took so many businesses out of production, plus workers being laid off and facing tough times.

“The reality for workers on the ground is totally different, as they are starved of labour, social and economic justice. Our workplaces need to advance the principles of equity, respect of rights, fairness and dignity of workers as well as access to resources”, she said.

Ms. Arach said UPC takes note of this year’s International Labour Day theme which calls for: “Improving Access to Labour Justice; A Prerequisite for Increased Productivity”.

“UPC believes that the theme can only make sense when we pay strict observance to labour standards, laws and justice in all working environments as well as ensuring harmonious labour relationship between the employer and employee. This can effectively facilitate efficiency and productivity at work”, she added.

Mr. Muzeyi Faizo, the UPC Head of Media and Communication, enumerated violation of workers’ rights to include; long working hours with low wages, lack of personal protective gears, and taking months without pay among other conditions of service.

He said the Government in the past used to make on spot checks to factories and bring culprits who violate workers’ rights to book.

“This leads to violation of worker’s rights by employers and neglect of their concerns or complaints. This automatically slows down the morale of workers, thus indirectly or directly affecting the productivity”, he said.

UPC also noted with concern that most Ugandan employees in the labour force, are treated as casual workers. He pointed out that; such a status of casual worker cannot lead to increased productivity and gainful income.

“Majority of our workers do not know their rights and upon retirement from active service, a challenge of old age steps in without any social security fund as only 14.5 percent of employers pay National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for the employees, according to the National Labour Force Survey (2021)”, he further said.

He said there is a need to address this challenge by seeking labour justice, which can help in formal appointments with agreed terms or conditions of service.