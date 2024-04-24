Bobi Wine made a triumphant return to the UK after a decade-long ban last week, wowing the audience with a passionate performance in London where several Ugandan gays and their supporters as well as political dissidents converged.

Wine’s show dubbed “the return of the Gladiator,” was held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Peninsula Ballroom Greenwich, drawing over a thousand attendees, including Bobi’s wife, Barbie Itungo. Backed by a live band and featuring guest performers Nubian Li and Gen Mega .

Mega D is an Ugandan musician turned political dissident in the Unites States as well as political activist and writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija also a thought to be an homosexual attended.

Rights activist Nicholas Opio also attended the show.

Political bloggers based in Sweden- Peng Peng and Kojja who are known ardent supporters of the National Unity Platform NUP led by Bobi Wine flew from their countries of residence to London as well as other European-based bloggers.

Ugandan Journalist James Kabengwa with Sweden based Pro Bobi Wione Blogger Peng Peng at the Show in London.

During the show, Bobi Wine criticized his party members including Abed Bwanika who insists them at Bobi Wine is a gay supporter and has vowed to expose the leader.

Some the Ugandans at the show in London

Bobi Wine also indirectly addressed Mathias his excommunicated parliament commissioner and former leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga, stressing that the struggle goes beyond formal attire.

BWANIKA and Mpuuga have publicly distanced themselves from Bobi Wine amid accusations of Wine lays against them of corruption while they accuse him of poor leadership and leading the National Unity Platform on his family influence.