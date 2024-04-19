President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with the leadership of traders in Kampala and upcountry districts at State House Entebbe.

The meeting followed a strike by traders who closed their businesses, expressing their discontent against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)’s implementation of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS).

The discussions mainly centred on the taxation levied on their businesses, especially the EFRIS system.

During the meeting, the President informed the traders that he will meet the technocrats from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and URA on the 24th, April 2024 for wider consultations.

The President also noted that he will then meet with all the traders on 7th May, 2024 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

President Museveni further directed that all penalties should be suspended by the URA for the meantime to give room for wider consultations.

The leaders of the traders agreed to reopen their businesses as they continue to consult further with the government.

The delegation of 61 leaders was led by Mr. Kabanda John, the leader of the Federation of Uganda’s Traders Associations (FUTA) and Dr. Musoke Thadeus Nagenda, the leader of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA).

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Issa Ssekito, the Spokesperson of KACITA.