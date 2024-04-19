The Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Gen Moses Ali has commended President Museveni for his steadfast leadership that is aimed at helping society to find solutions to real-life challenges affecting Ugandans such as youth unemployment that remains a serious challenge.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to His Excellency the President for this landmark development in the continued search for practical solutions to the challenges affecting the youth in Uganda today, mainly unemployment and a mismatch in skills that are demanded in the market. I salute him for guiding the government to come up with initiatives such as these Industrial Hubs for skilling our young people in areas that speak to the dynamics in what he calls the real economy,” Gen. Moses Ali said.

Gen. Ali who is also the Member of Parliament for Adjumani West Constituency was on 19th April 2024 the Chief Guest at the first graduation ceremony of Madi subregion Industrial Zonal Hub in Adjumani district. Gen. Ali’s speech was read by Dr. Oboka George, MP Madi constituency also the vice chairperson of Madi Parliamentary Group and West Nile Parliamentary caucus.

A total of 450 students of the 1st and 2nd intake mainly from the districts of Moyo, Adjumani and Obongi in Madi sub-region who successfully completed their vocational training were awarded with certificates in seven (7) disciplines namely; Tailoring and design, Hairdressing and Makeup, Building and Construction Practice, Carpentry & Joinery, Welding and metal fabrications, Bakery & Confectionery and Leather processing (shoe making).

The skills according to Gen. Moses Ali are hardly taught in our traditional school system and yet the demand for them is ever increasing in Uganda and the wider East African Community (EAC) market.

“Today’s graduation ceremony is the fruit of the success of this presidential initiative to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of our country’s youth. Therefore, I congratulate the trainees on this graduation. Thank you for listening to the government’s call and embracing the economic transformation gospel of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) whose commitment to addressing the socio-economic challenges of Uganda has been tested and proven. It is my sincere hope that you will put the skills learnt from the Madi Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub to good use; to improve your own standard of life, the quality of lives of your families and the communities you come from and make your contribution to national development,” Gen. Ali appealed.

The Deputy Leader of Government Business further encouraged young women who have been part of the program to aggressively engage the local leadership structures on ground to ensure more girls get the skills.

“An empowered woman is an empowered community and a pillar for national growth and development. With the practical skills you have obtained, I encourage you to tap into such initiatives as the Women Empowerment Fund, Parish Development Model and other initiatives, to address the challenge of capital which is common in our poor communities,” Hon. Moses Ali stressed.

The State House Comptroller Jane Barekye thanked the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) for making their certificates legal and recognizable worldwide.

“To you our children who have been skilled, when go out there for work, please be disciplined in order to succeed. And please do not forget your father President Yoweri Museveni who ensures that all this training is given to you free of charge,” Ms. Barekye said.

Training in the Presidential Skilling Hubs is guided by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) according to the Deputy Director Assessment and Certification Dr. Michael Okumu who noted that the initiative targeting the uneducated is in line with the 2021-2026 NRM Manifesto to secure the future of Ugandans through creating jobs and ensure prosperity for all.

“The certificate is recognized in our education system by law. This level one certificate is a certificate in the world of work and is equivalent to the Uganda certificate of education. So, you can use this certificate to upgrade to the formal level of education and upgrade your skills,” Dr. Okumu said.

The Woman Member of Parliament for Adjumani Hon. Ababiku Jessica also congratulated the graduates and thanked President Museveni’s visionary leadership.

“We are here celebrating because of the efforts of His Excellency the President and his peace talks to make sure that our children are uplifted. I want to appreciate and thank you for all the work done. I want to thank our children who have taken this initiative as a ladder to begin a new life. Congratulations,” Hon. Ababiku said.

The chairperson of the Hub Management Committee Gore Goffin informed the gathering that the school has received a lot of support from the community basing on the number of students who want to get skilled.

“I’m appealing to our parents to mobilize the youths especially those who missed the opportunity. In the last intake, we received overwhelming applications. Moyo district alone had over 800 applicants and yet we were supposed to pick only 70 or 80 of them. The industrial hub is yielding the skills we need in Madi,” Mr. Gore said.

Several skilled youths who delivered testimonies of success, thanked President Museveni for skilling them.

Gome George From Obongi district said he formerly engaged in agriculture which did not give him enough money. He later got skilled in bakery.

“When I went back, I bought two packets of baking powder and 1 liter of cooking oil and started making Mandazi, Chapatis and Samosas. In a week I was able to get 60,000 shillings. In the second month, I was able to get shillings 1.8 million. I get my customers from the nearby schools and health centers. My future plan is to construct a local oven because a metallic oven is very expensive. I want to thank H.E the President for this initiate of skilling us,” Gome George said.

Rehma Jamila from Moyo district who got skills in tailoring informed the guest of honor that in a week she makes Uganda shillings 70,000.

President Museveni guided on the establishment of Industrial Hubs across the country to skill the youth in different trades. So far, 19 zonal hubs have been operationalized country-wide to offer hands-on training, four (4) acre model, value addition and common user facilities.

The ceremony was attended by Resident District Commissioners from Madi Region, LC5 Chairpersons, Accounting Officers and parents.